Packers Josh Jacobs Makes Surprise Statement on Week 18

A year ago, the Packers‘ backs were against the wall as far as playoff prospects going back to Week 10, when they lost their third straight game and fell to 3-6. Only with wins in Weeks 16, 17 and 18 could the Packers nose out fellow 9-8 teams Seattle and New Orleans and sneak into the final wild-card spot. Running back Josh Jacobs was not part of that team, and has only played one postseason game in his career.

This year, the Packers enter the NFL‘s Week 18 with very little pressure. They’re locked into the No. 7 seed, even at 11-5 (which would have been No. 4 last year), and could only move up to No. 6 if the Cowboys somehow beat the Commanders, a game in which Washington is favored tow in. Green Bay, then, could rest some players against the Bears here in Week 18.

But according to coach Matt LaFleur, that’s not the path the team will be taking, and maybe with good reason–the Packers went into last year’s playoffs with considerable momentum, and proceeded to go on the road against the Cowboys and win easily, before giving the 49ers a difficult game in San Francisco in the NFC semifinal.

Josh Jacobs Not Expecting 30 Carries

LaFleur certainly could give his team a rest, perhaps, especially, running back Josh Jacobs, who is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,285 yards and fourth in attempts, at 295.

In fact, Jacobs said he is not planning on playing all that much in Week 18, with backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks likely to see time.

“Just being honest, being realistic, I don’t see me taking that many carries in this game,” Jacobs said, via Ryan Wood of Packers Wire. “Obviously, I want to play. I’m going to push to play, and I’m playing. But I don’t see myself taking 30 carries.”

Packers Still Remember 2021 Experience

The decision to play most players, though, is easy, LaFleur said. That’s because the Packers will only have so many bodies on hand. Also a factor is the memory of the 2021 season, when the Packers rested players for half a game, lost, then scored just 10 points in dropping their playoff game to the 49ers.

“You’ve got a 53-man roster plus two call-ups, so guys gotta play, so that’s the approach that we take here,” LaFleur said. “The right answer is whatever works, and I think you’ve got to have a philosophy on what works best for you. We were in a similar situation a few years back where we played the guys a half, and lost in the second half, and then we had the bye and we lost in the playoffs.

“The right answer is whatever works, is really what I’ll tell you. I know you’re subject to criticism, and if it goes great that was the right way to do it, and if it doesn’t go the way you want it to, you learn from every experience.”