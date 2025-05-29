Packers RB Josh Jacobs Delivers Strong Message to NFL

In his first season with the Green Bay Packers, running back Josh Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his six-year career, Jacobs has run for more yards just one other time, and he’s never scored more touchdowns.

But the Green Bay running back made it clear while speaking to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz that he has his sights set on an even bigger 2025.

“I feel like I had a good year, but I feel like I still left a lot on the table,” Jacobs told Hodkiewicz. “For me, it’s just trying to come in and chase that No. 1 spot and raise a Super Bowl [trophy] at the end of the day.

“That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind.”

Josh Jacobs Offers Packers Duel-Threat Capabilities

In addition to his rushing, Jacobs caught 36 passes for 342 yards in 2024. His 1,671 yards from scrimmage was the second-most of his career.

Other than trying to top last season’s totals, the impact Jacobs can have as both a runner and receiver was the other thing he stressed to Hodkiewicz this week.

“Besides the quarterback, we touch the ball more than anybody else on the field, so we have the most opportunities to create and be special, so I’m proud of a lot of these guys who stepped up and showed their versatility and played good,” Jacobs told Hodkiewicz.

Jacobs wasn’t as productive while playing 13 games during his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. But Jacobs led the NFL with 2,053 yards from scrimmage in 2022.

Over the last three seasons, the veteran running back has amassed 4,825 yards from scrimmage on 1,000 touches. He also scored 34 total touchdowns in 47 games.

The Packers addressed their offense, particularly the skilled positions, in a major way during the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay selected wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall and then fellow wideout Savion Williams in the third round.

But Green Bay didn’t make any significant additions at running back. The team will again be counting on Jacobs for a majority of the backfield snaps and touches.

New Packers Guard Calls Jacobs ‘A Dawg’

Green Bay didn’t add a running back in free agency either. But the team did sign left guard Aaron Banks to help open running lanes for Jacobs.

The former San Francisco 49ers guard was highly complementary when speaking about Jacobs to Hodkiewicz.

“A dawg, honestly,” Banks said of Jacobs. “Just watching him on tape, the way he can create in his runs and how physical and downhill he is. I think that the running back plays a big part in the success of the run game – not just O-line but the two together.

“So, yeah, I was excited to get to block for him.”

Jacobs has averaged just 4.3 yards per rush in his career. During seasons where he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, he’s failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards.

But when on the field, he gets his success from being a bell-cow back. The only other NFL running back with a pair of 300-carry seasons since 2022 is Derrick Henry.

In 2025, Jacobs aims to have all his touches lead to Green Bay postseason success.

“If we lock in on the things we need to do, if we put the work in, then we’ll reap the benefits,” said Jacobs.