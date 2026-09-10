Josh Jacobs Receives Court Punishment Decision After Pleading No Contest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List back on Aug. 30 in response to the Brown County District Attorney deciding to charge the 28 year old with two misdemeanours related to an incident concerning his ex-girlfriend.

His court date was subsequently pushed forward in anticipation of the NFL likely pursuing a suspension, from November all the way to September 10.

On Thursday, Jacobs pleaded no contest to both the misdemeanour battery and criminal damage to property charges. Reporting from the court room, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman shared the punishment that the former All-Pro back will face.

“On the misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge, Josh Jacobs is ordered by the court to avoid contacting the victim, attend counseling and pay restitution to the victim.” Schneidman reported from Jacobs’ trial.

And for the other misdemeanour, Jacobs was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000, per Schneidman.

“Jacobs is ordered by the court to pay a $1,000 fine on the misdemeanor battery charge.”

The former Las Vegas Raiders‘ attorney also shared that Jacobs had already began counseling voluntarily prior to the trial.

Josh Jacobs Makes Statement Amidst Punishment Verdict

As Jacobs’ received his ruling on the two misdemeanours, he also released a statement in pleading no contest to both charges.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility.” Jacobs’ statement said.

More to follow…