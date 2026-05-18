Packers Urged to Monitor Bears RB as Potential Depth for Josh Jacobs

Bleacher Report released another round of potential cut candidates for NFL teams this summer. One rival running back who made the list could be on the Green Bay Packers radar for depth behind Josh Jacobs.

That’s what The Sporting News’ Dharya Sharma argued Sunday a few hours after Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson a cut candidate.

“Though Johnson hasn’t been able to make a consistent impact for the Brars after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, a fresh start could be what he needs to unlock his potential,” wrote Sharma.

“Johnson is a powerful runner who thrives in short-yardage situations. This was on full display in 2024 when he tallied six touchdowns in 14 games, all coming from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.”

Sharma concluded writing if the Packers want to add more competition at running back, Johnson “could emerge as a target.”

In 36 NFL games, Johnson has rushed for 519 yards. He has also scored eight touchdowns while averaging 3.8 yards per attempt.