Packers RB Josh Jacobs Breaks Silence on Criminal Charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has reached the conclusion of the legal process in which he has been embroiled for months, and he spoke to the situation publicly for the first time during his court appearance on Thursday, September 10.

While addressing the judge in the courtroom after pleading no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, Jacobs said the following:

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility,” Jacobs said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The judge ordered Jacobs to pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs, as punishment for the misdemeanor battery charge. The court also ordered Jacobs not to contact the victim, pay restitution to the victim and seek regular counseling as a result of the criminal damage to property charge.

Josh Jacobs’ Legal Team Released Statement on Client’s Behalf After Case Resolved

Jacobs’ lawyers released a statement on Thursday that included the following:

Josh Jacobs today agreed to enter a plea of guilty or no contest to one count of Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property and one count of Misdemeanor Battery in Brown County Circuit Court. The State recommended and the Judge issued a fine of $1000 plus costs as sentence for the Battery Count. Under the terms of the agreement, the Court will suspend the proceeding on the Criminal Damage to Property Count for 12 months, at which time it will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of the agreement. With this agreement, Josh has accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter. Today’s resolution is set against a career long history of Josh’s community work while in the NFL, which has centered on the circumstances of his early life.

NFL Predicted to Suspend Packers RB Josh Jacobs for Between 2-6 Games

After expediting his initial court appearance, which the court originally scheduled in November, by approximately two months and pleading no contest to both charges, Jacobs should be able to get himself off the Commissioner’s Exempt List before Week 1.

That list is a way for the NFL to shelve players with ongoing legal issues as a form of paid leave. Now, with his case resolved, Jacobs can expect the league to act quickly with regards to handing down a punishment for his violation of its code of conduct policy.

“Would think today’s court proceedings would pave the way for the NFL to hand down a final suspension to Jacobs (likely somewhere between 2-6 games, probably closer to 6) either today or tomorrow and ahead of Week 1 so he can begin serving the suspension immediately,” Andy Herman of Pack-A-Day podcast posted to X Thursday.

Green Bay opens the season on Sunday, September 13 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. All signs currently point to third-year pro and former third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd getting the nod to start at running back for the Packers.