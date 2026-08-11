Packers RB Josh Jacobs Gets Bleak Update on Week 1 Availability

The Green Bay Packers may need to start bracing for the growing possibility that starting running back Josh Jacobs won’t be available for their Week 1 opener.

New questions about Jacobs’ availability have emerged in the Packers’ third week of 2026 training camp due to a combination of injury and legal issues surrounding him.

On the injury front, Jacobs has not practiced for the Packers since August 6’s session because of a groin injury. While The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has reported that the team does not believe his injury is “anything concerning,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Jacobs will be out through “at least” the first week of the preseason.

Jacobs is also still facing the possibility of legal trouble stemming from his May 2026 domestic abuse arrest in Wisconsin. The investigation into the incident was still open with the Brown County District Attorney’s Office when The Athletic checked on July 23.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his podcast on August 11 that the NFL is still deciding whether to discipline Jacobs with a suspension for his off-field actions — even if the Brown County D.A.’s Office decides against formally filing charges.

“It’s also possible that your team, the Green Bay Packers, are going to lose Josh Jacobs,” Schefter told ESPN’s Ty Schmit while discussing disciplinary situations under league review. “That also is still under review and still a pending situation with the NFL.”

Josh Jacobs Could Still Face Charges Over May Arrest

A legal cloud has hung over Jacobs since police arrested him on May 26 and booked him into Brown County Jail in Wisconsin on five charges related to domestic abuse, including one count of felony strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

According to a release from the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department, police arrested Jacobs in relation to a disturbance complaint they had received three days earlier.

Jacobs was released from custody the next day and has denied the allegations against him, but the Brown County D.A.’s Office is still investigating and could pursue charges.

Notably, Jacobs’ legal issues have not cost him any practice time with the Packers. He continued to practice with his teammate through spring workouts and into camp before his groin injury shut him down last week. Some of Jacobs’ teammates have also thrown their support behind him, even as others have toed the line to let the situation unfold.

“Everyone knows what the situation is there,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said in June. “We’ve talked, but obviously the details — everyone’s keeping that under wraps right now, out of respect for the situation and obviously all the legal stuff that’s going to be playing out. But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and getting back to work. But yeah, kind of everybody’s just waiting and letting it play out on its own.”

Schefter: Josh Jacobs Among Several Under NFL Review

Schefter made it clear that there is a very real possibility the NFL could suspend Jacobs before the regular season begins and leave the Packers without their 2025 team captain.

Jacobs is not the only player facing potential disciplinary action from the NFL, though.

“Right now, there are some things going on behind closed doors that we don’t have access to that are going to have a significant impact on this season depending on how these conversations go,” Schefter said Tuesday on his podcast. “And what I’m talking about is the potential discipline for a handful of players that we believe will be handed down, whatever it is, by the start of the regular season.”

Specifically, Schefter said that he expects that the league will suspend Atlanta Falcons edge rusher and former first-round pick James Pearce Jr. over the domestic violence charges brought against him in relation to his February 2026 arrest in Miami.

He also said he has “confirmed” that the NFL is reviewing disciplinary action for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper and veteran free agent receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Discipline still is a potential option, and by the time the regular season opens — and probably sooner — we’ll have more clarity as it pertains to Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs, James Pearce, Alaric Jackson, Jonathan Cooper and maybe more.”