Josh Jacobs Ignites Enormous Trade Speculation For $94 Million All Pro DE After Packers Loss

After the Green Bay Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, some predictable feelings came to the surface about the team, beyond what seemed to be an injury decimation of the entire starting lineup over the course of the game.

Jordan Love‘s erraticism is a major issue

The team blew it at crucial moments – kick off fumble, missed 38-yard field goal

The Packers’ top end of the roster is not at the level of the biggest players in the NFC

If we’re being kind, we can chalk the first two down to inexperience and youth. The youngest team in the NFL had some minor jitters playing in the playoffs at a loud, high-pressure environment like Lincoln Financial Field.

And Jordan Love was playing with multiple injuries sustained over the course of the season – an MCL sprain suffered in Week 1 against the same Eagles, and an elbow issue that kept him out of most of Week 18’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

But those excuses do get old: for the majority of the roster, this was at least their 3rd playoff appearance – and whilst Love is not exactly a wily veteran just yet, he is technically in his fifth season with the team.

The Packers Need To Make Big Personnel Moves This Offseason

At some point the excuses run out. As a result, the most important thing the Packers can do this offseason is bring in quality, blue-chip talent. Green Bay has an across-the-board strong, and fairly deep roster. But there are few players that you could say with any sort of confidence that are in the top 5 at their position.

Safety Xavier McKinney was Green Bay’s sole representative on the 2024 All Pro teams, whilst only offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom, alongside corner and kick returner, Keisean Nixon received more than one vote from the AP.

The most consequential of these need for upgrades comes at the receiving corps, where quarterback Jordan Love needs a bona fide, reliable WR1 in the Davante Adams mould – and on the defensive line.

Although the defensive as a whole was improved from 2023, now under the stewardship of former Boston College head coach, Jeff Hafley – clocking in at an impressive 4th in total defense this past season – the pass rush desperately needs upgrading.

All Pro Edge Rusher Could Be Convinced

And it just so happens that a pair of former teammates left some not so subtle hints that a reunion may well be on the cards in 2025, after some interesting activity on X.

All Pro edge rusher, Maxx Crosby sent some love towards his former Raiders teammate, Josh Jacobs, after a startling almost-touchdown run, and in return, Jacobs had this to say potential future team acquisitions.

Josh Jacobs said the motivation for 2025 is for the #Packers to get over the hump when facing the top tier teams. As far as next year’s roster, he says, “I know I’m going to try and get some guys in here. Most definitely that.” pic.twitter.com/7eIZrTzNLy — Dominique Yates (@RealDYates) January 13, 2025

Maxx Crosby, who is going into penultimate season of a 4 year $94 million contract, has been the subject of trade talks and rumors across the NFL over the past few weeks. Some have already linked him with Green Bay, but now with the “coincidental” timings of both remarks – in addition to the Packers’ glaring need of a top-end player at the position – it seems as if the stars may be aligning for the Pack.

And, of course, Josh Jacobs is not the key decision maker in the building, nor does he have general manager, Brian Gutekunst’s ear on key personnel issues – but it certainly does get things moving in the right direction for the many Packers fans who would love to see Crosby lighting up the NFC North.