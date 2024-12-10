Packers Predicted to Cut Ties With ‘Warrior’ 52-Game Starter

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 09: (L-R) General manager Brian Gutekunst, Head coach Matt LaFleur and President and CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers attend a conference to announce LaFleur as new head coach at Lambeau Field on January 09, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Since he was drafted by the Packers in the second round out of Ohio State back in 2021, center Josh Myers has been a fixture in the Packers starting lineup. He was a starter as a rookie before he got hurt early that year, then started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023. He’s started every game this year, except in Week 9 against the Lions, when he was injured.

As offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of Myers this year, when Myers played through a bad wrist injury, “Josh is a warrior, man. He plays through it. He’s banged up. We all are. It’s Week 11, right? But came through it pretty good. He’ll be the first one to tell you he could always play better. Had a few plays he’d want to take back, but as far as playing hard and physical, that’s who he is..”

But Myers might not be the starter in Green Bay for long. He is in his fourth season and though the team trusts him, he has not rated well in terms of metrics as he heads into free agency in 2025. Pro Football Focus grades him at 50.2, which is 40th in the NFL out of 41 centers.

And at PackersNews.com, veteran beat writer Pete Dougherty notes we are likely seeing the end of Myers’ time in the middle of the Packers line.

Josh Myers Will Need to Be Replaced

In an article titled, “An early look at what decisions the Packers are facing in the offseason,” Dougherty writes that Myers is a name expected to wind up on the team’s cutting room floor.

“The 2021 second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and odds are the Packers will let him walk. He’s had his ups and downs in four seasons as their starting center, but he’s improved each year, become a leader on the line and is playing good football this season,” Dougherty writes.

But you can’t pay everybody, and the Packers have options. They drafted Jacob Monk in the fifth round this year, and in camp he looked like of one of those guys who’s unimpressive at first blush but just finds a way to get the job done. He very well might be ready to start next season.”

Dougherty also mentions the possibility of either drafting a center or moving veterans Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan to the position.

Packers’ Young Talent Will Soon Need Paydays

Either way, it’s looking more and more like the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst will need to make difficult decisions on the roster int he coming months. It helps that the weighty leftover dead cap from the contracts of Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari will fall away, and the Packers will have space to add players.

But they have needs–mainly in the defensive backfield and on the defensive front, where they need a better pass rusher. There will also be future extensions to consider.

The Packers paid Jordan Love this offseason, but they’ll need to figure out where they stand with some of their talented young players, especially among the pass catchers, where Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will need to be paid, as well as Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft.