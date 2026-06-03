Packers Get Bad Update on Potential Josh Sweat Trade

The NFL saw two of its biggest stars — Myles Garrett and AJ Brown — traded to begin this month. The possibility of another big name — edge rusher Josh Sweat — getting moved has surfaced this week too.

Specifically, Packer Report’s Easton Butler reported on June 1 the Green Bay Packers were “working on” a trade involving Sweat with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport didn’t dismiss the report as entirely untrue. But Rapoport made clear on social media Wednesday that Sweat isn’t heading to Green Bay, or anywhere else.

“This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded,” wrote Rapoport on X. “Not to the Packers or anywhere.

“Carry on …”

Sweat is only one season into his 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Cardinals. But pundits have speculated about his immediate future with the club after he missed voluntary offseason workouts this spring.

Sweat posted a career-high 12 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits for the Cardinals last season.

Packers Not Trading for Cardinals Edge Rusher Josh Sweat?

There’s a world where Butler’s report and Rapoport’s update are both true.

From Green Bay’s perspective, the Packers could be making offers for Sweat, which translated to the “working on” language that Butler used. If that’s the case, though, Rapoport made it clear the Cardinals are rebuffing the potential offers.

Rapoport’s post also makes clear the Cardinals plan to continue to do that all summer. According to the NFL insider, that will be the case whether those offers come from the Packers or any other team.

Arizona first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, addressed Sweat’s absence at the team’s offseason workouts during the final week of May. LaFleur conveyed the absence wasn’t a big deal.

“The few guys that weren’t out there that you guys probably saw today, very much we knew that they weren’t going to be here and a lot of it was planned,” said LaFleur.

That remark gels with the idea the Cardinals aren’t interested in a Sweat trade.

Packers Edge Rusher Depth at 2026 Offseason Workouts

The Packers are potentially in the market for an edge rusher this offseason for a couple reasons. The team doesn’t have a lot of proven depth at the position after top edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Furthermore, Parsons might not be ready to begin the regular season.

Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that Parsons has “looked pretty good” in offseason workouts. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously suggested Parsons is a candidate to begin the 2026 regular season on the PUP list.

If that’s the case, Parsons won’t be eligible to return until Week 5.

Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in December.

Sweat would be a strong addition to the Packers defense as a potential Parsons replacement for September. Sweat would then be a great complement to Parsons when the All-Pro returned.

But Rapoport clearly doesn’t see that as a possibility for Green Bay in 2026.