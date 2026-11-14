Packers Make Tough Injury Decision Before Week 10

The Green Bay Packers activated Chris Brooks and Skyy Moore from the IR. In a corresponding move, the team placed tight end Josh Whyle on the IR with a concussion. He missed Week 9 after suffering the head injury in Week 8.

The fourth-year tight end will miss the Packers’ next four games. The other move was releasing wide receiver Coleman Owen.

Releasing Owen was much more of a direct addition for more as they are both receivers. The Packers added a running back to their roster, losing a tight end in the process. Green Bay also called Drake Dabney up from the practice squad to fill in for Whyle.

Green Bay Packers Place Josh Whyle on IR

The Packers’ improved depth this offseason has made Whyle a limited option on offense. Green Bay has Tucker Kraft healthy as their top tight end. They have been high on the development of Mark Redman as a blocker, and he has held down the spot as their second tight end. Then, Whyle has split with free agent addition Jonnu Smith as the third tight end.

The Packers will likely lean on Dabney to replace Whyle. They can call up Dabney from the practice squad before they have to activate him to their active roster or release him. The Packers have three games in the next four weeks, with their bye.

Unless the concussion is extremely serious, the thought is that Whyle would be healthy at the minimum four-week stay. The team could use the elevations of Dabney and then activate Whyle.

Whyle is a former fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans. He spent his first two seasons with the team but was cut after his second season. He caught on with the Packers the next season. He started to get some work due to the Kraft injury. However, with a deeper tight end room, his snap rate is down from 38% last season to 12% this year.

Packers Replace Tight End With Running Back Depth

The Packers will now have a fifth running back on their roster. However, Josh Jacobs has already been ruled out. So, they could have four running backs active to replace Jacobs.

Kaleb Johnson took on the majority of the work with Jacobs down in Week 9. The team will lean on Brooks as their passing-down back now that he is active. Pierre Strong was the passing down back with Brooks out. So, he could be inactive in Week 10. If Strong is inactive, MarShawn Lloyd will almost certainly be up. If Strong is active, they could sit Lloyd for a second straight game.

However, with a lot of inexperience in the room, they might be best having all four backs active. The team has an important division battle with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.