Packers Reveal New Role for Former Titans Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers tight end room is already very thin with the injury status of both Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. The team has already signed a tight end since training camp started, and they have tried out multiple tight ends as well. So, it is fair to question what the plan is at the position right now.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was quick to note that whether Kraft or Musgrave are healthy or not, there is a plan for Josh Whyle to be involved. LaFleur said that Whyle is the top name to fill in for the role that John FitzPatrick had last year.

Fitzpatrick played in 15 games last year and played in nearly 32% of the Packers’ offensive snaps. So, there is real playing time on the line for Whyle if he can perform in training camp.

The Green Bay Packers Have High Hopes for Josh Whyle

Whyle is a former fifth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans. He had 94 yards in his rookie season and continued to build off of that with 248 yards in his second year. However, the team soured on him, and drafted Gunner Helm earlier that offseason.

So, they cut him before the start of his third season so he could catch on with a new team. The Packers signed him, and while he signed later in the offseason, he was able to make it onto the roster.

He was active for eight games and caught five passes for 36 yards. Now that he is entering his fourth NFL season and second with the Packers, the team is expecting to put more on his plate.

The Packers Tight End Depth is Thin

When Kraft and Musgrave are not healthy, it is hard to give anyone but Whyle first-team work. However, even with them both on the field, there is a role for nearly one-third of the snaps available for Whyle.

The Packers’ depth behind their top two tight ends is not impressive, and it would be hard to find someone who could push Whyle. Messiah Swinson is the likely option to be the fourth tight end behind those two. However, he was on four different practice squads just last season.

He is returning to a team that he played for last year, but he still has a tough path to making the roster. Drake Dabney is also returning, but the team did not add him to their roster until November of last year. He was on the Titans’ practice squad.

They have RJ Maryland, who is a rookie UDFA from SMU. He has potential, but likely needs a year to develop. Luke Lachey was a former draft pick by the Houston Texans, but he was cut during his rookie season. Lastly, the team has Thomas Yassmin. However, he was signed after training camp started.

It is hard to find anyone on the Packers roster outside of Whyle that has a real chance to get on the field as the third tight end. This makes this summer a huge time for the veteran.