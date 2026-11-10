Packers HC Matt LaFleur Makes Feelings Clear on Kaleb Johnson

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without running back Josh Jacobs for the next couple of weeks. Head coach Matt LaFleur would not rule out the IR. This could mean a significant role for second-year running back Kaleb Johnson.

LaFleur did not commit to leaning on Johnson as the lead back without Jacobs, but did say that he was encouraged by what the trade acquisition did with his career-high in carries in a game.

“It was encouraging to see what Kaleb did out there,” said LaFleur. “I thought he did a good job. I thought when there were lanes there, he hit it. I mean, obviously he broke a couple of explosive runs, so that was definitely encouraging to see.”

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The Packers traded for the former third-round pick right before roster cutdowns. The Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick was starting to pick things up, but a fumble in Week 4 appeared to stall his progress with the team.

He had 14 rushes for 68 yards in the Packers Week 9 win over the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers Are Encouraged by Kaleb Johnson After Josh Jacobs Injury

The team reduced his snaps in Week 5 and Week 6. He was inactive in Week 7 and Week 8. Then, in Week 9, he got his chance. LaFleur admitted that the fumble had a role, but there were other factors at play as well.

“It wasn’t necessarily just that, no,” said LaFleur about why Johnson went from 41 snaps in Weeks 3 and 4 to 13 in Weeks 5 and 6. “I think it’s also— you know, it’s always, I would say, a little bit more difficult when you get a back in here, and he hasn’t been around and gone through the full training of an offseason and just knowing the ins and outs of the protections.”

LaFleur noted that the team is pass-heavy and they did not trust his understanding of pass blocking calls to keep him on the field.

“Certainly, obviously this year we’re throwing the ball a lot more than we have in the past,” admitted LaFleur. “So I think the protection elements are a key component that you have to own.”

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings this week, and they lead the NFL in blitzing. This will be a tough test for Johnson to show how much he has developed.

Packers Want to See More From Johnson

However, LaFleur is still happy with the progress. LaFleur noted that the next thing they need to see from Johnson is consistency.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said, despite explaining the benching. “I think that was obviously a very solid performance. But you know, it’s a week-to-week league. You’ve got to keep building on that.”

LaFleur noted that while the team would give Johnson a bigger role in Week 10 if Jacobs does miss time, the team would also have MarShawn Lloyd active. They also have Pierre Strong as their passing-down back and Chris Brooks, who is designated for return in the next week or two.