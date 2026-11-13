Packers Insider Makes Call on Josh Jacobs Replacement

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without Josh Jacobs for the next couple of weeks due to a finger injury. While there is still a major question as to who will take on the majority of the work with Jacobs out, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic feels that the team has to lean on Kaleb Johnson.

Schneidman said on the Green Bay Beat podcast that Johnson is the Packers’ best option.

“I know Marshawn Lloyd’s the third-round pick,” said Schneidman of the Packers’ other back with a chance to get work this week. “I see no reason to give him touches. He hasn’t proven worthy of the touches.”

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He added that Johnson is the back that gives the best chance of giving them a spark in the run game

“Kaleb Johnson, besides the 34-yard run on Sunday, had six other carries of at least four yards. The Packers were averaging 2.9 yards per carry entering Sunday’s game. He at least has the vision, the burst.”

Both head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich praised Johnson for his 14-carry, 68-yard performance in Week 9. It was the best production a running back had all season.

Green Bay Packers Should Lean on Kaleb Johnson in Week 10

The big question might not be Johnson against Lloyd. Johnson has been the better back this year. The question comes down to how much Johnson will play on passing downs. Bill Huber of Packers OnSI argued that the team might lean on Chris Brooks or Pierre Strong, who are designated more as passing-down backs.

“Considering the Vikings‘ blitzing defense, how much do you want to have him out there? How much do you trust him on pass protection? Not just third down, but how much do you trust him on— because the Vikings are going to blitz every down, right?” questioned Huber on the podcast.

Brooks is currently on the IR, but the team opened his practice window, and indications are that he will return this week.

So Johnson could get goal-line carries and get enough early down carries. However, he will lose valuable snaps in the two-minute drill, long-down-and-distance, and if the team trails, his snap counts could go down.

Packers Need to Give Johnson a Chance

The thing about Brooks and Strong is that they are veterans who have been released by different teams. They do not have long-term potential on the roster.

Johnson was acquired for a sixth-round pick, but he went in round three in 2025. He is signed with Green Bay through the 2029 season. The team is best off seeing what they have in him because he has the potential to lead the way beyond this year. Brooks and Strong do not have that.

The Packers’ coaches have noted that Johnson is improving in pass protection. All of this could lead to him getting a legitimate role in Week 10.