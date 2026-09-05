Packers Insider Reveals Plans for Packers’ New Trade Addition

With the Green Bay Packers adding second-year running back Kaleb Johnson via a trade, there is a serious question about how he will fit into the running back room. Josh Jacobs will be out for the foreseeable future on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, and the pecking order behind him is questionable.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic did a mailbag and shed some light on what he expects Johnson to do early in the year, and as the season goes on.

As things stand, Schneidman expects him to have a small role.

“Johnson might be more of a pass-protecting back to start the season, and that’s fine,” wrote Schneidman. “I don’t see him touching the ball all that much right out of the gate.”

However, he also noted that while Johnson will start the year as the number three, it is easy to see him finding a role as the backup to MarShawn Lloyd sooner rather than later.

Chris Brooks is the current backup, but Schneidman believes the newly acquired back has more potential.

“Once Johnson grasps the offense and gets his feet wet in games for the Packers, I wouldn’t be surprised if he leaps Brooks on the depth chart,” wrote Schneidman. “Johnson has more upside with the ball in his hands than Brooks.”

So, Johnson might start out of the gate slow, but could easily pick up quickly as the backup with a legitimate role in the offense.

Kaleb Johnson Could Thrive in Green Bay Packers Offense

As things stand, Lloyd is the starter, but he has just six NFL carries in two seasons. Johnson had a poor rookie season, and even he racked up 28 rushing attempts. Injuries have been the issue for Lloyd, who has had two season-ending injuries in his career.

Beyond that, his workload in college was minimal. His career workload is closer to the last season that Johnson had in college. So, while Lloyd can provide splash, the team might want to work in Johnson for consistency.

As Schneidman noted, Brooks is more of a depth back who does not have much potential. Of the two, the team will give Johnson the chances.

Johnson Gets Second Chance After Disaster in Pittsburgh

Johnson is a former third-round pick and a top-100 selection. However, things went sideways immediately in Pittsburgh. He struggled to win a starting spot out of the gate. Then, he had a mental error on a kickoff that led to a safety.

It seemed as though he was put in the doghouse from that point forward. However, the team got a new coaching staff, and Johnson still could not catch on. The Steelers elected to keep seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich over Johnson.

It is fair that the offense he was drafted to play in changed. He is more of a zone runner, and Mike McCarthy is more of a gap playcaller. Now, Johnson is with Matt LaFleur, who is a much better scheme fit for his talent. We will see how fast he can catch on and win the number two spot.