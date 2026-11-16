Packers’ Concerning RB Plan Exposed Without Josh Jacobs

One of the big questions from the Green Bay Packers’ Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is what the running back rotation would look like without Josh Jacobs. The team trailing early and getting into comeback mode did not help reveal its true intentions. However, all indications are that the Packers were going to lean into a three-man rotation between Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, and MarShawn Lloyd.

Brooks was activated from the IR and played 26 snaps, leading the way. Johnson had 14 snaps played, and Lloyd had 14 snaps played.

The issue might be in how the team used their backs, as they have defined roles for each. However, those defined roles start to limit the playcalling options, making it easier for the defense to understand what the team will do.

Green Bay Packers RB Split Is Telling

The big issue is that Brooks is their passing-down back. So, when he is on the field, teams are not afraid of the run. Green Bay passed the ball on 24 of the 26 snaps that Brooks played. He has 128 snaps played and 17 rushing attempts on 19 rushing snaps. There is more than an 85% chance the Packers will throw the football when Brooks is on the field. This is easy to game plan against.

Of the 14 snaps that Johnson played in Week 10, 11 were rushing snaps. He has 110 snaps, and they ran the ball on 61 of those plays. The split has been more defined in the past two weeks, with 26 of the Packers’ 40 snaps being running plays when Johnson is on the field.

Lloyd played 14 snaps, and Green Bay passed the ball on 10 of those plays. He has 200 snaps, and 130 of them are passing snaps.

Some of this is because the team does not have a strong ground attack and leans pass-heavy. Still, when Lloyd and Brooks are on the field, the team leans into passing the ball. Then, the split of run-to-pass shifts significantly once Johnson steps on the field.

Packers Need to Figure Out RB Rotation

Green Bay has a short bye week before a Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. They have to sort out their running game in some way during the bye week.

Josh Jacobs had finger surgery last week, and he is questionable to return for Week 12. If Jacobs returns, they will lean on him as their bell cow back, and he can play most snaps.

However, if Jacobs is out, the team has to start finding ways to incorporate the run and the pass when their specialists are on the field. Johnson has to see more passing work, and Brooks has to pose a threat in the run game.