Packers’ New Addition Named Top Week 1 Fantasy Sleeper

Week 1 can be a time when players surprise you with unexpected roles. It is a good chance for fantasy football players with an appetite for risk to find success. One name that is a risky fantasy proposition with potential high-end outcomes is Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson.

The former third-round pick was acquired by the Packers during roster cutdown day, but he has a chance to make an impact for his new team in Week 1. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the best fantasy football sleeper options.

Green Bay Packers Have Sleeper Running Back in Kaleb Johnson

Moton notes that current starter MarShawn Lloyd does not have the experience or history of a workload to lead the way. This could open an opportunity for Johnson.

“If the Packers choose to be cautious with Lloyd’s workload, Kaleb Johnson could take on a complementary early-down role,” wrote Moton. “He’s a 6’1”, 224-pound downhill ball-carrier who accumulated 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, earning All-American honors in his final collegiate season at Iowa. Remember, the Packers traded a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Johnson before the NFL announced it placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list. Green Bay may have a plan for Lloyd and Johnson to split carries. Even if Johnson doesn’t see much playing time right away, he could plunge into the end zone on short-yardage opportunities.”

Johnson is likely on the waiver wire of most leagues. He is also going to be an extremely cheap option for DFS players. There is a chance he could be a dud with limited work. Still, the upside of being the Packers’ top rusher is worth the risk.

Packers RB Depth Chart is Wide Open

Lloyd is entering his third year with Green Bay. The team is high on his talent, but they understand he has never put it together. Lloyd has six carries in two NFL seasons. He has been placed on the season-ending IR twice.

He made it through the preseason healthy, but even going back to college, he topped 20 carries just once. Johnson has more carries in the NFL. He has more carries in college. Lastly, his career-high in carries nearly doubles that of Lloyd.

If they need someone to take a bigger workload, it would have to be Johnson.

Chris Brooks is also in the mix. He has gone over 100 carries in each of the past two seasons. However, he is a complementary back. He can help as depth, but is unlikely to take on a significant role.

His career-high in carries was 13, and it is the only game he has gone over 10 carries in his NFL career. Johnson is the least familiar with the scheme and has been around the team less than the other two.

However, he is the youngest, and he was drafted higher than the other two. His production profile is stronger, and if any of these three turned into a legitimate option throughout the year, it is likely Johnson. Can he start his climb in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings?