Packers Urged to Unleash Former 3rd-Round Pick

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson notably did not play an offensive snap, and only took two special teams snaps in the teams loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. They had just recently acquired Johnson via trade.

So, it is easy to assume that the team likes Johnson and would plan to use him more once he gets a stronger understanding of the offense. Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports noted that Week 2 seems like a smart time for the team to see what they have in the former third-round pick.

“The Packers’ running backs in Week 1 were not effective whatsoever,” wrote Ferreira. “MarShawn Lloyd ran for only 2.8 yards per carry, and Chris Brooks was slightly better but also lacked explosiveness. If the Packers used draft capital to acquire Johnson exactly for the purpose of having a potential option while Josh Jacobs is not available, it makes sense to use him now and see what they have in him. Even a few snaps inside the running back rotation on offense would provide valuable information.”

Jacobs remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He does not have a timetable to return. However, because the legal side of his case is wrapping up, the team might have an idea soon. The plan is to see what they have in Johnson before Jacobs gets back.

So, using his sooner rather than later is the plan.

Green Bay Packers Plan to Utilize Kaleb Johnson Soon

Without Jacobs, the running back room is in flux. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that he expects to see a running back-by-committee approach until Jacobs returns.

However, the team only had two running backs to rotate. Lloyd played more rushing-down snaps than Brooks. However, Brooks was the passing-down back. Because the team trailed in the second half, Brooks outsnapped Lloyd.

Ferreira mentioned that the Packers play the New York Jets and they are favored to win. So, they will need a back to handle the run downs more than Brooks. Lloyd was not efficient in Week 1. So, the team could try Johnson.

Johnson Could Get Real Shot in Week 2

Johnson was a castoff of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they changed coaching staffs and offensive schemes. The former Iowa running back fits the Packers’ zone-based scheme much more than a gap scheme.

He only had 28 carries as a rookie, but has more pedigree and college work than the other two backs on the roster. He is also younger.

Green Bay traded for him about two weeks before the season started. So, it makes sense for the team to ease him into the lineup. Still, he has been with the group long enough now that he needs a look.

Green Bay only has so many weeks until Jacobs is back, and the run game is not going to fix itself any other way. The best bet for the Packers might be to see what they have in Johnson,even if there is a fear he does not fully know the offense.