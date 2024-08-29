Packers Linked to Controversial ‘Intriguing’ AJ Dillon Replacement

The Packers have spent the last few days firming up their otherwise enviable depth chart, with worrisome holes at kicker and backup quarterback fixed—they hope—by the acquisition of quarterback Malik Willis and kicker Brayden Narveson. But the move of placing A.J. Dillon on the injured reserve, putting him out for the season, has left one more spot in need of addressing: Another running back.

The Packers have Josh Jacobs as their expected workhorse, and he has shown he can handle a heavy load—in 2022, he carried the ball 340 times for a league-high 1,653 yards. But Jacobs also battled persistent injuries in 2023, a season that saw him gain 805 yards in 13 games.

Depth is a good idea. Behind Jacobs, the Packers only have second-year man Emanuel Wilson (14 career carries) and rookie MarShawn Lloyd, who is dealing with that most favored Packers injury, the bad hamstring.

With that in mind, the folks at Bleacher Report have identified an option for the Packers at the spot: former Chiefs star Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL with 1,327 yards rushing in 2017 but was let go the following year after he was suspended when video emerged showing him assaulting a woman.

Kareem Hunt Remains a Free Agent

Hunt signed with Cleveland in 2019, but has not been the same since. In 64 games over five years, mostly as a backup with the Browns, he ran for 2,285 yards on 577 attempts, an average of 4.0 yards per carry. Though Hunt served his suspension, he might not be worth the PR blight that would come with signing him.

Still, Hunt can perform in a pinch. As B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote:

“Kareem Hunt is perhaps the most intriguing free-agent running back available, even though he’s been available all offseason. The 29-year-old rejoined the Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in Week 2 and quickly became a noteworthy contributor.

“Hunt tallied 411 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season, and his proven ability to step in on short notice shouldn’t be discounted.”

And the idea that Hunt could help give some much-needed depth to the Packers’ running backs room makes some sense.

“Green Bay signed 2022 rushing champion Josh Jacobs in free agency but could be in the market for additional backfield depth,” Knox wrote.

Packers Had Big Plans for AJ Dillon

The loss of Dillon is unfortunate for both him and the Packers, who had planned to use some of his strengths as a blocker and as a receiver out of the backfield to the team’s advantage. That could have breathed some new life into Dillon’s career, which had been flagging as he lost effectiveness using his power to run between tackles.

Dillon averaged 3.4 yards per carry last season. That was a career worst. But he had 22 receptions and 223 yards receiving, an average of 10.1 yards per catch—a career high.

“It’s discouraging because we had a pretty clear vision for what he could do,” LaFleur said. “It wasn’t just going to be as a runner. I thought his versatility was what I was most excited about, just being able to kind of do a lot of different things, in regards to some of the stuff that we did a year ago with him when we had some of our two-halfback sets.

“So, that certainly leaves us with a void. But that’s life in the National Football League. You’ve got to adapt or die, so we better adapt.”