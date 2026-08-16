Packers’ Keisean Nixon Makes Bizarre Comments After New Update

Over the last couple of years, Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon has gone from being a fan favorite to being one of the most polarizing players on the roster.

When he first arrived with the Packers, Nixon was mostly known for his special teams ability. He had some electrifying kick returns, which made him a favorite. Unfortunately, since making the switch to full-time cornerback, things haven’t gone so well.

Nixon has struggled in coverage and has also had issues with tackling. In some ways, he has become a potential weakness in any given game.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Nixon has been penciled in as a starter for many. However, that job is not being guaranteed to him.

As preseason action and training camp continues, the coaching staff has made it clear that Nixon’s starting job is not safe or guaranteed. Nixon has now spoken out in response.

Packers’ Keisean Nixon Speaks Out About Coaches Comments

After the coaches said that Nixon isn’t a lock to be a starter, he spoke out with some bizarre comments. It was obvious that he wasn’t happy.

ESPN Green Bay insider Rob Demovsky shared the comments on social media.

“I guess I’m being punished right now, I guess, I don’t know,” Nixon said. “I don’t really worry about what I’m running in camp, the ones and twos, I just keep my process and compete.”

Nixon was then pressed about what could have caused punishment. He didn’t have an answer for that question.

“I don’t know.”

Green Bay’s Cornerback Room Still Has Plenty of Question Marks

Entering the NFL offseason, the Packers’ fan base was hoping to see the team address the cornerback position. Brian Gutekunst and the front office did address it some.

In free agency, Green Bay signed Benjamin St-Juste to help replace Nate Hobbs, who was released. The Packers then brought in cornerback Brandon Cisse in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cisse has been playing well in camp and the preseason. There are many who believe that he will end up being a Week 1 starter in the Green Bay secondary.

Outside of Cisse and St-Juste, the Packers have Carrington Valentine as a potential starter.

Nixon could very well end up being a starter when Week 1 arrives against the Minnesota Vikings. He just isn’t guaranteed to have that role. At least for now, that doesn’t seem to be sitting well with him, but he doesn’t have a choice but to compete for the position.