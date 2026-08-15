Packers $18 Million Veteran Put on Notice By Coaches

Coming into training camp, there was a presumption that Green Bay Packers veteran Keisean Nixon was locked in as the starting cornerback. The team brought in outside competition, but that was to compete with Carrington Valentine.

However, Packers secondary coach Bobby Babich made it clear that this is not the case, and Nixon is in the competition just like the rest of the room.

While Babich said he liked the way Nixon has handled things, he also made it clear that Nixon is going to spend time with the second team so they can see if they like other players starting over him.

Nixon is not off to a great start in the competition, either. He had a missed tackle that led to a big catch and run by rookie Germie Bernard. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon commented on the play, saying Nixon and teammate Kitan Oladapo needed better technique. Oladapo is not expected to start, so the lack of technique can be understood.

The combination of working on the second team, missing a tackle, and being called out all combine for a player whose stock is falling down with two preseason games to go.

Green Bay Packers Cornerback Keisean Nixon Firmly in Competition

The Packers added Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, and they drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The initial thought was that both would push Valentine. Cisse could be eased in if he was not ready, and the winner of St-Juste and Valentine would start across from Nixon.

However, Cisse has been better than expected. He is making a strong push for a starting spot and might have been the Packers’ best cornerback when the team played in the preseason.

So, he could be closing in on one of the starting jobs. In an effort to keep the best two out there, that now means that Nixon is competing with St-Juste and Valentine for the second spot.

Valentine has been sidelined with a hamstring and just returned. Still, he appears to be losing ground by the day. St-Juste has had enough moments that the team cannot commit to Nixon winning the spot. The end of the summer will be quite fun.

Nixon is Entering Last Year of Contract With Packers

The Packers signed Nixon to a three-year, $18M deal in 2024. However, it has not quite worked out the way they wanted him to. When they signed him, he was a rising slot option.

However, he took a step back in the slot, and the team drafted Javon Bullard in round 2. When they pushed him outside, he struggled.

Now, he is entering the last year of his deal, and all of the coaches who helped him get to a starting place are gone. Neither Gannon nor Babich has any ties to Nixon from the past. They are tied to St-Juste and Cisse. So, the team could be willing to let Nixon be a depth piece this year and move on, despite his starting salary.