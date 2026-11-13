Packers’ Keisean Nixon Has Cold Reaction to Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Trade

The Green Bay Packers are facing what could be a much improved Minnesota Vikings after the much-desired, but short-awaited return of Kirk Cousins.

Cousins spent the best years of his career in Minnesota, routinely throwing for 4,200+ yards and 30+ touchdowns a season, overlapping with current head coach Kevin O’Connell for two years in 2022 and 2023.

Now that he has returned, the Vikings’ 31st ranked passing offense that is averaging just 160.8 yards through the air per game will likely see renewed pressure on opposing cornerbacks.

Keisean Nixon Muted on Kirk Cousins Addition to NFC North

And one of them for the forthcoming week, Pro Bowler Keisean Nixon, who will go head-to-head with Justin Jefferson and/or Jordan Addison, was oddly muted on the recently-unfolded QB trade, and instead decided to make a pun.

“Keisean Nixon when asked about facing Kirk Cousins”, Kelly Hallman reported on Thursday. “I don’t know. He’s not my cousin.’

The tone behind the comment certainly illustrates the lack of love lost between the two sides, Nixon noting that he is “not my cousin.”

Keisean Nixon Faced Cousins in the AFC North For 2 Years

Nixon and Cousins overlapped in the NFC North for two years; 2022 and 2023, after former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia poached him from the Las Vegas Raiders a few months after taking the job in Green Bay.

The 29-year old spent his first season in Wisconsin primarily on return duty before being integrated further into the defense in his second year, during which he made 13 starts.

To date, Nixon has never picked off Cousins, but he will have an opportunity to do so for the first time at Lambeau Field this weekend.