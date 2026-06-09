Packers Insider ‘Skeptical’ on Pro Bowler’s Future in Green Bay

Things are not contentious yet between the Green Bay Packers and their starting cornerback, Keisean Nixon. However, they could be trending that way if the two sides do not get closer to a new deal before the start of training camp.

Packers insider Jason Wilde did not report that Nixon plans to hold out without a new contract, but he did express a lack of confidence in Nixon playing without a new contract. Wilde noted that he is ‘skeptical’ that Nixon is happy with his contract status and expects him to seek a raise.

Nixon signed a three-year, $18M deal back in 2024 and is in the last year of his deal. When Nixon signed the deal, he had just one year of starting experience, but now it looks like he is entering his fourth year as a starting cornerback with the team. The Packers also elected to move him from the slot to the outside, giving him a bigger role.

So, Nixon might be looking for money that is more in line with his role, his durability, and the increasing salary cap. Beyond that, he is looking for long-term security so that he does not lose out if something bad happens this year.

The Green Bay Packers Have to Weigh How Valuable Keisean Nixon is to Them

The Packers have to walk a fine line when it comes to paying Nixon. He had been better in the slot than he was on the outside, and his play started to decline as the season went on last year.

Beyond that, the Packers added to the room this offseason. The team signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and then drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Those are notable investments, and both players project to start in their NFL futures.

Carrington Valentine will be pushed for his job across from Nixon, but at the same time, Green Bay could find a way to move on from Nixon before they invest in him this season.

Still, if Nixon were willing to take it to the point of holding out, or holding in during training camp, the Packers would have to be prepared for one of the new faces to come in and start Week 1.

The Packers have to weigh their need for Nixon in the immediate compared to their need to retain him beyond this year. That is why Nixon is putting pressure on them to get the deal done now.

Packers Must Find the Right Price for Nixon

Nixon is currently a bargain for a starting cornerback, so he deserves a raise. The question is how much? He is currently making $6M per year on Average Annual Salary. Amik Robertson will compete to start and signed for $7.5M this offseason. Montaric Brown was extended for $10.6M per year, and Jamel Dean saw $12M per year despite his age and questions about him falling off soon.

So, the Packers can have their concerns, but Nixon is going to look for something in the Brown and Dean range before he plays for them in 2026.