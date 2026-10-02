Packers Could Move on From $18 Million Starter

The Green Bay Packers are still in a mode where they view themselves as buyers. However, that does not mean they will not look into selling certain players if the price is right. The combination of the Packers’ season and Keisean Nixon struggling to start the 2026 season could lead to the two sides parting ways, according to Zachary Rottman of FanSided.

Green Bay could trade Nixon, even if they are not going to get a significant return.

“Trading Nixon right now is probably a non-starter, but he’s on an expiring contract, and I’m not sold on the Packers ever turning things around,” wrote Rottman. “If they fall out of contention, it’d make sense for all parties for Nixon to get a fresh start.”

Rottman notes that the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams to consider trading for Nixon. The Lions missed out on acquiring Joey Porter Jr., and the Steelers just traded Porter. So, both have a need at cornerback.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade Keisean Nixon

Things were trending towards a divorce between Nixon and Green Bay before the season even started. Green Bay signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round.

Cisse pushed Carrington Valentine out of the lineup, and St-Juste has been hurt, so Nixon has remained safe. Still, it is clear the team was ready to push him.

The team had him play with the second team at times in training camp, and Nixon referred to it as a punishment.

“I guess I’m being punished right now, I guess, I don’t know,” Nixon said Sunday. “I don’t really worry about what I’m running in camp, ones or twos. I just keep my process and just compete — for real.”

So far in 2026, he is off to the worst start of his career.

According to PFF, he has a 53.5 grade, with a 49.8 coverage grade. Since becoming a full-time starter in Green Bay, his lowest grade was 60, and his lowest coverage grade was 60.4.

The team would be selling low on his contract. Still, Nixon is in the last year of the three-year, $18M extension he signed back in 2024.

The Packers can clear some cap space this season, and anything they get in return for Nixon will be more than what they would get if he left in free agency. It makes sense to trade Nixon.

Packers Have a Trade Asset in Nixon

Nixon is a trade asset for the Packers now that Joey Porter Jr. is off the market. He was the top available cornerback, and now he is not available. So, the teams that were looking into Porter are going to have to pivot.

Nixon has struggled, but he has experience on the outside and in the slot. His contract is not significant this year, and the team is not tied to him beyond this year. On top of everything, because of his contract and play, he is not going to cost an acquiring team a lot.

If the Packers continue to lose, or if they get St-Juste back, they might consider trading Nixon.