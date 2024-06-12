Packers $70 Million Star in ‘Ongoing’ Contract Extension Talks

Certainly, there have been significant changes around the Packers in recent years, but going back to 2016, one of the constants has been play of defensive lineman Kenny Clark. In eight years, with the team, Clark has been a consistent performer, a three-time Pro Bowler (including in 2023) who has started 109 games and has appeared in 123 of 131 games in that span.

The franchise showed its appreciation of the 28-year-old Clark in 2020, with a four-year extension that was worth $70 million. Now in the last year of the deal, both Clark and the Packers are hoping to work out another extension to ensure he stays in Green Bay into his 30s.

Clark was asked about the state of his contract this week at minicamp. In a video posted by TMJ TV in Milwaukee, Clark said, “There’s been talks. It’s still ongoing. They’re talking though, and that’s the only thing I got on that.”

Asked if he’d like to play his entire career in Green Bay, Clark said, “Yeah, 100%. Love it here, love my teammates, love the organization. Hopefully, everything will work out.”

Kenny Clark Eager to Play in New Defense

Clark will be an interesting player to watch this season on the field as well as off it, as the Packers make the transition from a 3-4 defensive scheme to a 4-3 lineup under new coordinator Jeff Halfley. Clark had spent his entire career as a nose tackle in the 3-4, but moved to defensive end last year and excelled there, with 7.5 sacks on the season. That was a career high.

There could be some concern about whether Clark can make the adjustment to the 4-3, an entirely new assignment for him. But he said ditching the 3-technique and simply focusing on his size and strength in clogging the line and getting to the quarterback is going to be a good thing.

“It’s all a mental game, for real,” Clark told “The Matt Ramage Show.” “I think with this system, as far as my get-off, how explosive I am off the ball, how disruptive I am and stuff like that, I definitely think it is going to be tailored to my skillset and what I like to do. It is going to be a little more of not thinking as much, defensive line-wise, and just more of getting up field and playing one-gap and being disruptive. Being more downhill or whatever, and that’s how I like to play.

“Whether it’s 3-4 or 4-3, I played that way. I think it’s definitely going to help, the whole system overall definitely is good for my game, just based on how I get off the ball, how explosive I am off the ball and all that kind of stuff.”

Packers Talks With Jordan Love Looming

As for getting Clark signed to a new deal, there’s no doubt that the Packers would like to get a deal done as much as Clark would. And the two sides probably have a good sense of what it will take to make a contract extension work.

But the looming issue over the Packers right now is what kind of contract extension the team will give quarterback Jordan Love, who is also in the final year of his deal.

GM Brian Gutekunst explained that on Cheesehead TV this week (via CBS Sports): “It all has to fit. Certainly, Jordan’s contract and getting that done and knowing how that is structured and how that sits over the next few years will be informative. Kenny is still playing at a very, very high level. One of our team leaders. We would certainly like to have him around for a number of years.”