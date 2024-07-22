Kenny Clark’s 2-Word Reaction to $64 Million Extension

The Green Bay Packers rewarded one of their most seasoned veterans in Kenny Clark with a massive extension, and he had the perfect reaction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday, July 21 that Clark had signed a three-year, $64 million extension to stay in Green Bay. The move made one Clark one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL.

Packers Pro-Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark signed a three-year, $64 million extension today with Green Bay, per sources. The deal was negotiated by @Wasserman agents @DHendrickson41 and @CJLaBoy and pays Clark $29 million in 2024 and could bring his career earnings to over $150… pic.twitter.com/VRaD04VxYm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2024

Clark took to Instagram shortly after the announcement. He didn’t have to say much, providing a two-word caption with a couple of emojis.

“Forever grateful,” Clark wrote.

Kenny Clark Earned His Contract

He’s only 28 years old, but Clark has established his legacy as a dominant defensive lineman at the college and NFL level.

Clark was a full-time contributor right away for the UCLA Bruins as a freshman. By the end of his college career, he was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and third-team All-American in 2015.

Instead of returning for his senior season, Clark decided to declare for the NFL draft. The move was the right one, with Clark getting picked by the Packers in the first round with the 27th overall pick.

Since then, Clark has done nothing but dominate at the NFL level. Over eight seasons, Clark has earned Pro Bowl honors three separate times, including most recently this past season. He has 380 tackles, 34 sacks, 10 pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles over that span.

It was unclear what Clark’s future held in Green Bay heading into this offseason. He was slated to be a free agent after this season, with few updates about an extension. There had even been trade rumors surrounding the three-time Pro Bowler.

Clark only hinted that there was optimism about a deal getting done during offseason workouts.

“There’s been talks,” Clark told reporters back in June. “They’re still ongoing, they’re still talking though.”

That optimism paid off with a huge extension that could keep Clark in Green Bay through at least the 2027 season.

Jordan Love Is Up Next

Now that the Packers have figured out a long-term deal for Clark, Jordan Love is next in line to receive a huge payday.

The former first-round pick is slated to become one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks in the near future. Despite positive talks between the two sides, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the two sides aren’t close to a deal.

“The vibes right now are positive,” Fowler said. “But there hasn’t been a lot of production as far as getting close to a deal. It’s gonna take a little time. When [camp begins], their negotiators and their officials are all together, [and] they’re gonna … try to get a plan together.”

Love looked a bit overwhelmed early in his first year as the full-time starter. But he caught fire in the second half of the year, and finished the season throwing for 4,159 yards 32 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. He threw for another 466 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs with a 108.6 passer rating.

Love is still under contract for the 2024 season. That means that the two sides may decided to stay patient until they can agree on a long-term deal.