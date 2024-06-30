Kenny Clark Expected to Be Pursued by Packers Rival, Analyst Says

The Green Bay Packers face a tough decision with star defensive lineman Kenny Clark. If he hits free agency next offseason, he won’t be the only team in the NFC North trying to sign him.

Alec Lewis with The Athletic did a recent mailbag for Minnesota Vikings fans. When asked about who the Vikings might pursue in 2025 free agency, Lewis was quick to talk about Clark.

“Two names: Kenny Clark and D.J. Reed,” Lewis wrote. “The Vikings will likely peruse the market for defensive tackles and cornerbacks next year, and these two might be the best available at their positions.”

Clark has played with the Packers for his entire NFL career. The possibility of him playing for a historic rival like the Vikings would be a nightmare scenario for Packers fans.

Latest on Kenny Clark’s Contract Negotiations

The Packers have historically been very selective with who they give third contracts. While the two sides have yet to figure out another deal, it sounds like Clark is hopeful that he can remain in Green Bay beyond 2024.

During offseason workouts, Clark has asked about the status of his current contract. The veteran defensive lineman gave Packers fans an optimistic update, despite trying to stay vague about negotiations.

“Yeah there’s been talks,” Clark told the media. “You know, it’s still ongoing…They’re talking though, and that’s the only thing I got on that.”

When asked about if he wanted to stay in Green Bay, Clark made it clear that he wanted to stay with the team.

“100 percent. I love it here, I love my teammates, I love the organization…so hopefully everything will work out.”

Clark was a first-round pick back in 2016, and is still only 28 years old heading into the 2024 season. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl three times, including this past season after posting a career high 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

On the final year of a four-year, $70 million extension, Clark is hoping for another big payday on his next deal. He’ll likely ask for something in the range of Christian Wilkins, who inked a four-year, $110 million deal with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason.

Green Bay’s Surprising Defensive Line Depth

After years of struggling up front, the Packers have a surprising amount of depth on the defensive line.

Former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt started to show some flashes in his second NFL season. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks, which was a huge jump up from his 1.5 as a rookie. The former Georgia standout could take an even bigger leap in 2024 as a third-year player.

The Packers also got some surprising contributions from late-round rookie Karl Brooks last year. Previously a 300-pound EDGE at Bowling Green, the Packers used him as a versatile piece up front, and he made the most of limited reps. He racked up four sacks, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups in his first year as a pro.

Even Lukas Van Ness could be a big defensive lineman in 2024. Originally an EDGE, he’ll likely play more with his hand in the dirt under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The former Boston College head coach is bringing a 4-3 base defense to Green Bay, which is what Van Ness played in at Iowa.

With so much talent up front, things could look really different for the Packers defensively in 2024.