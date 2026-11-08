Packers Injury Forces Long-Awaited Offensive Line Move

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line continues to see shuffling. After fans have been begging to see veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler on the field, he made his offensive debut for the Packers in Week 9.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks suffered an injury in the second quarter of the Packers’ Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. He went to the medical tent then was on the sideline. With Banks out, the team decided to move starting right guard Laken Tomlinson back over to the left side. So, Zeitler came in on the right side.

This might not be the line that the coaches want, and nobody wanted an injury to force the Packers’ hand. However, plenty of Packers fans are excited about the development, as this is the line they wanted to see for weeks.

Banks returned the next drive and Zeitler left the game.

Green Bay Packers Put Kevin Zeitler in Week 9 Matchup Against New England Patriots

Zeitler and Tomlinson signed in Week 4. However, Tomlinson signed from the Cowboys‘ practice squad while Zeitler was a free agent when he was brought in. So, it was easier for the team to push Tomlinson in the lineup.

He started in Week 4 after Jager Burton, Aaron Banks, and Donovan Jennings all got chances at left guard in the first three weeks. At right guard, the Packers started with Jacob Monk. When he got hurt, they tried Travis Glover on the right side over Zeitler.

However, when Glover got hurt, the Packers surprisingly brought Aaron Banks back from injury and started him at left guard. Then, they moved Tomlinson over to the right side.

Packers Offensive Line Continues to Shake Up

Banks is a highly paid starter, so when he is healthy, it makes sense to put him in the lineup. However, Tomlinson is a 12-year veteran, and Week 8 was his second career start at right guard. It was his first start on the right side since 2016.

Considering Zeitler is a 14-year player and has all of his experience on the right side, the decision was confusing. However, the coaches admitted that Tomlinson was too hot to bench, and Banks was then healthy.

Banks struggled in his return and is now hurt again. So, Tomlinson might be an upgrade at left guard. With Zeitler in over Tomlinson, the experience could make them better at right guard. Overall, the team could be upgraded at both spots despite an injury forcing their hands.

Banks has missed most of the year due to injuries, so he might not be returning soon. The Fox broadcast team did not have much of an update prior to the half.