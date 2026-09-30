Packers Receive Hefty Contract Projection for Potential Pro Bowl Guard Addition

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line woes have gotten to the point that they are well known across the league’s fanbases, especially in light of the team’s embarrassing 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this past week.

The unit was ranked dead last by Pro Football Focus two weeks into the season, and its more than likely the position group will remain at the very bottom of the NFL when the publication updates its rankings for Week 3.

Consequently, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager have signed both veteran guard Laken Tomlinson and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton over the past few days.

But the Packers could also be en route to making a bigger veteran signing, as former Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler visited the Packers on Tuesday for a workout.

Zeitler has yet to sign a deal with the team, and unlike the contracts of Tomlinson and Becton, hauling the 36-year old might not be as straightforward.

Kevin Zeitler Projected to Cost $6-8 Million to Sign

The primary reason for this being financial, as long-time Packers beat writer Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel suggests that the team may have to fork over $6-8 million in exchange for the Pro Bowler’s services.

Zeitler, 36, might cost the Packers some money, possibly $6-8 million, some in the league have estimated. He's a right guard. Laken Tomlinson, 34, is a left guard. Those two could be the starters if Packers go with both. They would be putting a lot of trust in some aging vets. https://t.co/XBKEgHkOz8 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 29, 2026

“Zeitler, 36, might cost the Packers some money, possibly $6-8 million, some in the league have estimated.” Silverstein reported on Tuesday. “He’s a right guard. Laken Tomlinson, 34, is a left guard. Those two could be the starters if Packers go with both. They would be putting a lot of trust in some aging vets.”

The Packers have $12.4 million in cap space in 2025, so $6-8 million is by no means a prohibitive amount of money for the organization to spend on a proven commodity. And with Zeitler having come in for a workout, it would imply that he is willing and keen to continue playing – for the right price.

Should the Packers Make a Big Offer for Zeitler?

The biggest risk factor comes with age; Zeitler is 36, and despite having put up a good year in 2025 – he ended the year with a 74.5 grade from PFF that ranked him 13th amongst guards in the NFL – regression hits hard by the time players enter their mid-30s, even for positions that are traditionally not speed-contingent, like interior offensive line.

Signing Zeitler will also likely reduce the opportunities for practice squad signee Becton, who some Packers fans would have been hoping the organization could turn into a reclamation project after he followed an excellent 2024 Super Bowl-winning campaign on the Eagles with a dismal 2025 season with the Chargers.

Much of the decision will ultimately be contingent on Zeitler’s Sep. 29 workout, as much as or perhaps even more than his excellent game tape. But considering the report from Silverstein, it appears that Green Bay will have to make a somewhat serious offer in order to tempt the Wisconsin native to finally play for his home-state franchise.