Packers Coach Hints at Major Starting Change in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have struggled to find the right five on the offensive line all season. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that after Kevin Zeitler got his feet wet in Week 9, the team is exploring the idea of adding him to the mix as one of their top five to close out the season.

Stenavich admitted that Zeitler initially entered the game due to an injury to Aaron Banks. However, they brought him in the game because they liked what they saw. Now, he is in the mix to start in Week 10.

“Yeah, I mean, the plan was (Aaron) Banks was our left guard, and Laken (Tomlinson) was our right guard,” said Stenavich on the plan entering Week 9. “Zeitler was obviously the next man in. So Banks went down. Zeitler stepped up, went in there, did a nice job, and so now we’re kind of seeing where everyone’s at.”

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Stenavich was asked to confirm if that meant the Packers have three options competing for two starting spots. He confirmed that all three are competing.

“I’m kind of interested to see how it plays out this week with Banks, Zeitler, Laker, all of that,” added Stenavich. “And just how that’ll shake out. That’s going to be big. Seeing who steps up.”

When Zeitler came in at right guard, the team moved Laken Tomlinson to the left side.

Green Bay Packers Could Make Another Offensive Line Change in 2026

Tomlinson had filled in for the injured Aaron Banks. When Banks was healthy, the team thought that Tomlinson was playing so well that they had to keep him in the lineup. So, they shifted him to the open spot at right guard.

When Banks went down, they moved Tomlinson back to the left side and played Zeitler on the right side. It worked out well. Now, there is a chance Tomlinson is the odd man out.

“I think, obviously, adding Laken has helped just kind of settle the past pro issue,” said Stenavich, taking it in the past tense. “And then now with Zeitler and Banks back, we can get Sean Ryan back soon. I think just having those vet guys in there who can handle it, be physical, that’ll be big for us.”

It is notable that he mentioned that Tomlinson settled things down, but looking forward, they have Banks, Zeitler, and the chance to add Rhyan at center.

This could have been a slip of the tongue, or it could have indicated where things are heading.

Packers Could Start Kevin Zeitler in Week 10

Stenavich made it clear that he liked what Zeitler did, further indicating a change could come.

“I like what I’ve seen from Zeitler in there,” admitted Stenavich. “When he went in and played, he did a really nice job.”

Banks is the highly paid guard who will be on the team next year. So, it is hard to see him being benched. Zeitler has more experience on the right side and is a more natural fit. Now that Green Bay saw him in there, it is hard to think they will take him out.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.