The Green Bay Packers planned to start Kevin Zeitler for the first time in Week 10. However, he had what head coach Matt LaFleur described as a freak injury and ended up missing the game.

“That’s what we were expecting,” said LaFleur on the plan to play Zeitler. “Unfortunately, it’s a freak thing. I think it was Thursday’s practice or Friday’s practice, and so we’ll see where he’s at and, I mean, he was fighting us to play. We just didn’t think it was the most responsible thing to put him in there.”

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This is why the team wound up benching Aaron Banks at left guard and starting Travis Glover on the right side.

Green Bay Packers Planned to Start Kevin Zeitler in Week 10

LaFleur was pressed to answer what freak thing happened to Zeitler, but he did not elaborate further other than saying it was an injury and that is what can happen when practicing for a sport as demanding as football.

“That happens when you play football, and you practice the way we practice, things can happen,” stated LaFleur. “So, you never want that to happen, especially in a practice. But you have to prepare and put these guys in as many game-like situations for them to go out there and compete to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, those risks sometimes happen. Those injuries happen.”

Fans have been anticipating Zeitler taking the field since he signed with the team in Week 4.

Packers Might Play Zeitler When He Gets Healthy

The Packers signed Zeitler when they had to put Jacob Monk on the IR. However, it took him a few weeks to get up to speed because he was signed as a street-free agent. So the team turned to Travis Glover for a couple of starts. Glover looked good and the team went 3-0 in his first couple of starts. However, he got hurt, and the team had to look for another option.

Instead of going with Zeitler, they turned to Laken Tomlinson. That is because Tomlinson was starting and playing well at left guard. However, starting left guard Aaron Banks was back healthy, so the team pushed Tomlinson over to right guard and started Banks in his spot at left guard.

When Banks got hurt again, the team had to push Tomlinson back to the left side, and Zeitler got his first game action. The team was impressed with how Zeitler played, so the plan was for him to start.

With expectations to start, he got hurt. The team had already been working Tomlinson on the left side. Banks has no experience on the right side. So, Glover started. With a bye week, the hope is that Zeitler will be healthy.

So, the plan might be for Tomlinson to play left guard and Zeitler at right guard when they get back from the bye.