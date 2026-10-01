Kevin Zeitler Reveals Why Packers Couldn’t Sign Him Sooner

With the Green Bay Packers signing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, the most negative reactions were from fans and media, who wondered what took the team so long. In his first time talking with the media since signing his deal, he noted that he could not have signed earlier due to recovery from quadriceps surgery he had in the offseason.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that Zeitler said he feels great entering Week 4.

“Zeitler said it took this long to sign because he was healing from offseason surgery to repair a quadriceps hyperextension that he said now “feels great,”” wrote Schneidman.

The Packers had to move forward with what they had. However, the combination of the line struggling and Zeitler getting healthy at the right time led to the signing finally occurring.

Green Bay Packers Could Not Have Signed Kevin Zeitler Earlier

Without Zeitler in the picture, Green Bay tried to use the players they had on the roster. Anthony Belton was the first option. The team claimed that they moved him out of right tackle because they were concerned about the potential return of Zach Bako-Bewele.

It proved to be a valid concern. Bako-Bewele was injured for the season in Week 2. So, despite starting in seven games at right guard last season, the Packers have not had Belton take any regular-season snaps in that spot this season.

They have played Jacob Monk at right guard, but Monk entered the year with one career start. So far, he has been an issue. He has a 54.9 PFF Grade, which is below average, and he has allowed 11 pressures in three weeks.

The team needed to find a way to replace him, but he was already their second option. Beyond that, they are shuffling at left guard with three different starters in three weeks.

Zeitler was not healthy, and the team tried to stick with the players who went through training camp with the team. Now, they are moving on to Zeitler.

Packers Could Start Zeitler In Week 4

Zeitler is a 14-year starter after being drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played 14,409 career snaps across six different NFL teams. Of those, 14,403 were at right guard. He brings much more experience, and last year he was still a quality starter.

He posted a 74.5 grade with the Tennessee Titans, per PFF.

Zeitler was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent his first five seasons with them. Then, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and was a two-year starter. He signed with the New York Giants and spent two seasons there after Cleveland.

Then, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and spent three seasons there. This is where he made his first Pro Bowl.

In 2024 he was with the Detroit Lions and in 2025 he was with the Titans. Zeitler noted that while he was healthy, he only wanted to return for certain teams. Considering he is from Wisconsin and played college at Wisconsin, the Packers were a team he wanted to play for.