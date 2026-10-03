Packers Urged to Trade for Chargers Running Back

The Green Bay Packers have gone out of their way to fix the offensive line in the time between Week 3 and Week 4. For as bad as the offensive line has been, the running back room has been a problem as well. So, with moves made to fix the line, attention could turn to running back.

One name to keep an eye on is Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal. Vidal is currently the Chargers’ third running back, but has more production than any of the Packers’ three backs, according to Andy Herman of the Pack-a-Day Podcast.

“Go trade for Kimani Vidal, from the Chargers,” said Herman. “You need a running back; these three running backs cannot run. I know part of it is the offensive line, but it is not all of that.”

Vidal is in the last year of his one-year deal with the Chargers. The Chargers have restricted rights over him in free agency next year, but they could trade him to the Packers. The Packers would take on a cheap salary this year, and they would have an option to extend him next year.

Considering it would not cost a lot to add him via a trade, the idea makes sense.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade For Kimani Vidal

Vidal was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft. He only played in ten games as a rookie and had 43 rushes for 155 yards. In his second NFL season, Vidal had 643 yards on 155 carries.

However, this year the team has a new offensive coordinator. They added Keaton Mitchell, and Omarion Hampton is healthy. So, he went from a number two who rose to a starter at times to a number three back.

The Chargers are 0-3, and while they could keep Vidal for 2027, they do not need an expensive third-string running back. Getting anything back for him at this point would be a win for the Chargers. Given the Packers’ need, you can argue a late-round pick is worth a flier on Vidal.

Packers Need a Running Back

Vidal has 199 career rushes for 804 yards. Chris Brooks has 93 carries for 435 yards. MarShawn Lloyd has 29 carries for 83 yards. Kaleb Johnson has 40 carries for 107 yards. Combined, they have 162 carries for 635 yards. Their careers combined are not quite as strong as Vidal.

His 155 carries and 643 yards are better than anything the Packers’ running backs have posted in a season. Right now, the Packers have 48 rushes for 146 yards through three games.

Lloyd led the way in Week 1. However, Johnson has been cutting into his time. Brooks is the passing-down back, so he is first in snaps and third in carries amongst the three.

While Vidal does not have a strong resume, and he is a number three for a 0-3 team, he is better than anything Green Bay has. The fit makes sense.