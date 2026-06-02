Packers Undrafted Rookie QB Puts NFL on Notice

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones might face an uphill battle to a roster spot for the Green Bay Packers this summer. But that’s not how the young signal-caller appears to see it.

East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Eric Galko spoke highly of Drones’ raw talent earlier this offseason. In an interview with SI on Packers’ Bill Huber, Drones took the opportunity to echo Galko’s remarks while hyping his own skillset.

“I feel like I got the best arm, best talent, best size-wise that I can run, too,” Drones told Huber. “So, I feel like I’m a complete QB. I can only get better.

“My footwork, I know that’s what I need to work on. And once I get that down pat, I’m going to be a hell of a player.”

At Virginia Tech, Drones posted 1,919 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a senior. He also gained 644 rushing yards with nine scores on the ground.

With the Packers, Drones will likely compete with 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for the QB 3 role this summer.

What Kyron Drones Could Bring to Packers QB Room

No one is likely to accuse Drones of lacking confidence.

Granted, it seems as though Drones offered the assessment of his own talent after Huber made reference to Galko’s strong words on the signal-caller. The former Virginia Tech quarterback then provided his own evaluation of his skills.

In summary, Drones sees himself as a potential Malik Willis replacement in Green Bay — if not this season, then perhaps in 2027.

“They see me for long term, not short term, just how they see me bringing qualities like Malik [Willis] brought,” Drones added. “And then when my name’s called, they know I’m going to put the work in and try to do whatever I can to win games.”

Willis left the Packers in unrestricted free agency this spring. Willis is set to start for the Miami Dolphins this fall.

In four games last season, Willis completed 30 of 35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Willis also had 123 rushing yards with two more scores.

Drones has the ability to provide those same kind of dual-threat capabilities.

Drones to Compete With Kyle McCord for Packers QB Job

As an undrafted rookie, Drones is right that he’s a multi-year project. To stay in Green Bay multiple seasons, though, the quarterback will likely still need to beat out McCord.

Jordan Love is obviously returning as the Packers starter behind center. In early May, Green Bay cut Desmond Ridder and signed veteran Tyrod Taylor as Love’s backup.

That very likely leaves either Drones or McCord as Green Bay’s QB3.

McCord could have the edge in the competition. He has a year of experience in the league and was worthy of a draft selection a year ago.

But that hasn’t dampened Drones’ confidence.

“I feel good that I got time to really develop and be something in one or two years,” he told Huber. “One, two, however many years it takes, whenever I get my name called, I just don’t look back with it.”

Drones started his college career at Baylor. But after not playing much for the Bears, the quarterback transferred to Virginia Tech, where he played immediately in 2023.

Over three seasons for the Hokies, Drones completed 58.3% of his passes for 5,566 yards with 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 1,798 yards and 20 scores.