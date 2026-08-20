Ex-Packers Fan-Favorite Linebacker Signed by Commanders

The Green Bay Packers‘ linebacking situation changed marginally this offseason. Out went former first round draft pick Quay Walker, who signed a four year, $40 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and in came ex-All-Pro and Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin, who was bought in on a trade that saw defensive tackle Colby Wooden go the other direction.

Other than that, the Packers’ ILB situation remained remarkably unchanged, with Ty’Ron Hopper and Isaiah McDuffie still functioning as the two immediate backups behind Franklin and third year pro Edgerrin Cooper.

One linebacking move that has been made concerning a familiar face to Packers fans concerns a different name, one that followers and enjoyers of improbable success stories will no doubt recall. Former undrafted free agent Krys Barnes, who first signed with the Packers in 2020 as a rookie coming out of UCLA, has signed with the Washington Commanders, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

“The #Commanders are expected to sign veteran linebacker Krys Barnes, sources tell CBSSports.” Zenitz reported on Tuesday. “[He] has posted 303 career tackles.”

In Washington, Barnes will compete with 2024 fifth round pick Jordan Magee, 20225 UDFA Ale Kaho and 2025 sixth rounder Kain Medrano for the fourth and possibly fifth linebacker spot on the final 53-man roster.

Krys Barnes Had an Unlikely Ascendence in Green Bay

Despite being waived by the Packers and re-signed to the practice squad as part of final roster cuts in a controversial move by Matt LaFleur on September 5, just one week later Barnes was named the starting LB next to veteran Christian Kirksey.

Barnes went on to start 10 games that season – an impressively high total for an undrafted rookie. The following season in 2021, Barnes started alongside De’Vondre Campbell at the heart of the defense.

Barnes’ performance was once again very solid and continued to play well against the run, but his liability in pass coverage forced Green Bay to enter single-linebacker dime situations frequently during the season, something that acted as a major catalyst for the selection of Walker at the end of the season in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After the Packers declined his tender, Barnes was signed by the Arizona Cardinals remained there for two seasons as a depth piece, playing in 33 games and starting 6. In 2025, Barnes played a bit-part role for the Carolina Panthers, making 3 starts in 7 games before.

The state of linebacking room has not improved dramatically since Barnes’ days on the roster. If the Barnes of 2020 and 2021 was in Green Bay, he would likely be vying for the #3 spot along with McDuffie, and may well have beat him to it.

Cooper remains a consensus top-10 off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL, having been ranked at #9 this past offseason by ESPN’s poll of executives and coaches. Franklin’s play took a hit in 2025 compared to his immense All-Pro year in 2024, and given that he just turned 30 the idea that it will magically spring back up to that level is wishful thinking at best.

Yet, the former Colt has been impressing his new team with the edge that he brings to his game. 2024 third round pick Ty’Ron Hopper has yet to demonstrate capabilities beyond special teams.

In what many believe is a year that Green Bay should be once again challenging for a ring, inside linebacker will be an important unit to watch.