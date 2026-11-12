NFL Analyst Pumps the Breaks on Packers Offense Ahead of the Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers‘ offense has been the stuff of envy over the past few weeks. Quarterback Jordan Love leads the league in passing, and the team’s top two wideouts – Christian Watson and Matthew Golden – rank third and fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 879 and 793 apiece.

Right now, in the cool air and calm regular season conditions, the Packers can continue to dominate as a pass-heavy attack.

Kyle Brandt Concerned About ‘Sustainability’ of Packers Offense

But come the postseason – if Green Bay does make it – this could be a serious issue when the weather changes and they come up against more consistently top-tier defenses in a stacked NFC conference, as noted by ESPN’s Kyle Brandt.

Whilst Brandt was full of praise for the passing offense and Love, naming him as his personal MVP winner at the half-way point of the season, he expressed that the over-reliance on the passing game could negatively affect the team come the postseason.

“I’m an MVP voter, and I give it to Jordan Love right now. But I do not think it’s sustainable in the playoffs… I just wonder, in the playoffs against a rough-and-tumble defense where you can’t pass as well, I think it’s great now. I don’t know if it’s sustainable in the playoffs.” Brandt said on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Nov. 12.

“It is exciting to push the ball down the field. I don’t think it’s sustainable.”

Packers Have Struggled Running the Ball in 2026

The run game has struggled. Even after the return of Josh Jacobs from his six-game spell on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Packers still had to wait for second-year pro Kaleb Johnson to be the team’s first 50+ yard single-game rusher on the season in Week 9’s victory against the New England Patriots.

Prior to injuring his thumb on Sunday; which could see him land on injured reserve; Jacobs was averaging a poor 2.2 yards per carry. This total was even worse than unimpressive backups Pierre Strong Jr. (2.4 YPC) and third-year tailback MarShawn Lloyd (2.6 YPC).

Johnson did manage 68 yards on the ground at 4.9 YPC, but one good game does not eliminate the issue entirely. Green Bay still ranks 32nd in rushing offense this season, averaging just 68.2 yards per game.