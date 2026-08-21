Packers’ Kyle McCord Opens Up Before Preseason Week 2

The Green Bay Packers are down to just one developmental quarterback on their roster. They definitely appear to have chosen the right one.

Second-year signal-caller Kyle McCord is showing signs of improvement at the team’s training camp. On Wednesday, he may have experienced his best practice of the summer yet.

Afterwards, McCord revealed to reporters how good he is feeling in his development.

“I think the game is definitely starting to slow down at this level, which is good,” he told reporters, via Packers.com’s Mike Spofford. “It’s feeling like college again where you know what you’re looking for, you’re able to anticipate throws.

“The other thing, too, is the vibe in the building. Being able to play loose, play aggressive, has definitely helped that.”

McCord was a star at Syracuse during his final college season. He completed 66% of his passes for 4,779 yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. McCord averaged 8.1 yards per pass.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles picked McCord at No. 181 overall in the sixth round.