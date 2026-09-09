Matt LaFleur Sets Expectations Ahead of Josh Jacobs Court Date

The Green Bay Packers are expecting to get more clarity on the Josh Jacobs situation after his initial court appearance. His initial court appearance was scheduled for November 17, but was moved up to September 10. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the status of his running back. However, he does think getting some clarity tomorrow would help.

“The more clarity, the better, but it’s just wait and see,” said LaFleur.

The team has made it clear that they have not seen the video that the police have, and they do not have any of the evidence that the police do. So, they are waiting for more information to come out, just like anyone else. For better or worse, they will get more information on September 10.

Green Bay Packers Await Josh Jacobs Court Appearance

Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he awaits his trial. The league is gathering information and trying to understand what type of discipline the star runner will face. The outcome of the court appearance could change things significantly.

If Jacobs accepts a plea, the case will end, and the NFL will have all of the available information. Jacobs would either return immediately, or the league would do a quick review before handing down a final verdict on his punishment.

However, if the case continues, it will keep him on the list and inactive until things get resolved. Jacobs could be motivated to get something done on September 10, which is why the team expects more clarity. For now, everyone is unsure.

Packers Have Questions At Running Back Behind Jacobs

The team is looking for Jacobs to return because they have questions at the three running back spots behind him. MarShawn Lloyd is expected to lead the group out of the gate. However, Lloyd has been injured in each of the past two seasons and does not even have 10 NFL carries.

He has hardly exceeded 10 carries in a game during his USC career, so it is hard to see him taking on a legitimate workload. Kaleb Johnson is the next option. He is a former third-round pick, but he only has 28 career carries. The former Pittsburgh Steeler was benched early in his rookie year. The Steelers changed head coaches and still did not give Johnson a chance to make the team.

So, there are real questions about whether he can translate his game to the NFL. Chris Brooks has the most career carries on the team. However, he was a UDFA who was cut by the Miami Dolphins before catching on in Green Bay. He served as the backup at times last year due to injuries.

Green Bay also has Pierre Strong on the practice squad. They may use their elevations on him early in the season to add depth to the room.

The team has a lot of uneasiness at running back as they await the status of Jacobs.