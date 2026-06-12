Packers’ Latest Free Agency Suggestion Would Help Solve Major Issue

The Green Bay Packers have mostly finished building their roster as the 2026 NFL season continues to draw closer. However, there is no doubt that Brian Gutekunst has a couple of holes that could use some work.

One of those holes is on the defensive side of the football. It would be wise for the Packers to be open to the idea of improving their pass rush.

Micah Parsons will be out until at least mid-October as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL. Behind him, Green Bay has a lot of unproven players. Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr., Collin Oliver, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Barryn Sorrell are also vying for playing time.

While there is a lot of good talent in that group, the Packers could use more proven players. At least until Parsons returns to the field, it would be good to add some experience to the room.

Keeping that in mind, a new suggestion has been made that would help Green Bay fix the issue.

Packers Once Again Connected as Potential Von Miller Suitor

CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell took a look at possible landing spots for the best free agents remaining on the market. When it came to Von Miller, the Packers were his choice.

“Miller makes plenty of sense on the Packers, given Micah Parsons’ situation. Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL,” Podell wrote.

“Miller would be an ideal addition to hold down the fort at the edge rusher spot opposite former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness until Parsons gets back. Once he does, Miller could be a situational pass rusher for the Packers, a team whose +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl are the seventh-best in the NFL, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.”

Podell also revealed why he thinks Green Bay could consider making a move even though the team usually doesn’t swing big on free agents.

“Even though Green Bay is known as a team that can be free agent-averse, general manager Brian Gutekunst signed veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to hold down the fort until Devonte Wyatt can return from his injury. Miller would be a similar signing.”

What Would Von Miller Bring to Green Bay’s Defense?

Miller is no longer the elite star pass rusher that he once was during his prime with the Denver Broncos. However, he was able to show last season that he still has some good football left in the tank.

Throughout the course of the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, the 37-year-old defensive end played in 17 games. He racked up 26 total tackles to go along with nine sacks.

If the Packers were to sign Miller, they would not be asking him to be an every down player. Instead, they would have him focus on pass rushing situations.

As mentioned by Podell, Miller could be a great running mate for Parsons after he returns.

Green Bay is entering a Super Bowl or bust season. Signing Miller would make a ton of sense and would help the Green Bay Packers towards their goal of a championship.