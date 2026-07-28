Packers Spice Up Training Camp Competition With New Signing

The Green Bay Packers have a new name in the kicker competition. The team tried out kicker Lenny Krieg before the start of training camp and has decided to sign him. This gives the Packers three kicker options in what should be one of the more interesting training camp competitions.

Krieg will join sixth-round rookie Trey Smack and veteran Lucas Havrisik in what is now a three-man competition.

Green Bay Packers Signed Kicker Lenny Krieg

Krieg grew up in Germany and played football there in the German Football League through the 2023 season. He then played in the European League of Football before getting an invite to the NFL Combine.

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, but did not win a training camp competition. However, he did stick with the Falcons on their practice squad. The New York Jets signed him this offseason, and he spent the entire winter on the team. However, the team released him early into OTAs, and he has been a free agent since June 1.

Krieg has shown promise, but is now playing for his third team and is entering his second season in the NFL. He will have a chance to win a job in an unsettled starting kicker room.

Packers Have a Three-Man Kicker Competition

Trey Smack is a sixth-round rookie from Florida. He was a multiple-time Lou Groza Award finalist, and last season he was named third-team All-SEC. Considering the draft investment, the team is high on him. If any competition is close, or if Smack flashes in anyway, he is going to earn the job.

However, the addition of Krieg speaks to how small the leash is on Smack. If he struggles, the team will look to the new addition of Harvisik, who was already on the roster.

Lucas Harvisik is a UDFA from the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He spent the 2022 season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, but was released early into the offseason. Harvisik spent the start of 2023 on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before the Los Angeles Rams signed him to their active roster.

Harvisik was 15-for-20 on field goals, but missed three extra points on 22 attempts. He was the kicker for the Rams for nine weeks to close out the season, but the team waived him after the regular season.

Then, he re-joined the Browns in 2024, but was once again released by the team. He signed with the Buffalo Bills and was released.

After a stint in the UFL, Harvisik got a chance with the Packers. The team lost Brandon McManus during the season and needed a kicker, so they added Harvisik. Harvisik was 4-for-4 when it came to field goals. However, he also missed two extra points on just nine attempts. The team clearly was not happy with him, as they added two new names to the mix.

Green Bay will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for the addition of Krieg. We will see if a kicker is added to the injury list, or how they fit Krieg onto the roster soon.