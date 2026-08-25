Packers Linked to Potential Running Back Move Before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have just one more preseason game remaining until the 2026 NFL regular season arrives. Fans cannot wait to have meaningful football back on their TV’s. However, there is more work to be done first.

For Brian Gutekunst and the Packers’ front office, the work is just beginning. Green Bay still needs to finalize its roster for the regular season.

At the end of the day, the Packers have a roster capable of making a Super Bowl run. On both sides of the football, Gutekunst has put together a lot of talent. But, there are still questions that need to be answered.

One of those questions comes at the running back position.

Josh Jacobs, the team’s star running back, was arrested earlier this offseason. The situation is still ongoing, but there has been speculation that the NFL could suspend him. If that happens, Green Bay will rely on MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.

Could the Packers consider pursuing another running back option before the season arrives?

Green Bay Packers Linked to Potential New Running Back Move

Throughout the course of the offseason, Green Bay has been named a potential suitor for quite a few running backs. One name that has come up often is Trey Benson.

Up until this week, Benson was a member of the Arizona Cardinals. They chose to waive Benson this week and he is currently going through the waiver process.

With that in mind, the Packers have been named a team to watch as a potential landing spot. Wendell Ferreira of AtoZ Sports made the suggestion.

“Benson’s situation is worth watching closely. In two seasons, he’s averaged 3.41 yards after contact per attempt, with an elusive rating of 119.5 in 2025 according to PFF. The young back is a talented runner who was productive when given opportunities but never carved out a consistent role with the Cardinals,” Ferreira wrote.

“Whether the Packers pursue a waiver claim or wait for him to reach free agency through an injury settlement, Benson represents a low-cost option who could contribute down the road.”

What Would Trey Benson Bring to the Packers’ Offense?

Originally drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Benson has never been able to reach his ceiling.

In his first two seasons in Arizona, the former Florida State standout has played in just 17 total games. He has carried the football 92 times for 451 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 19 passes for 123 yards.

Benson is capable of being a dual-threat running back. During his college career, he caught 33 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown while racking up 1,917 yards and 24 touchdowns on 316 rushing attempts.

There is no guarantee that the Packers will show interest in claiming or signing Benson. But, the running back position is one of the only weaknesses Green Bay could have. Making the move to add Benson would make a ton of sense.