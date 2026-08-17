Packers Get Bad News on Former 1st-Round Pick After Steelers Loss

The Green Bay Packers could be spending some time in training camp without one of the most controversial first-round draft picks on their 2026 roster.
Coming off last week’s preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers shut down projected starting edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with a new shoulder injury for August 16’s practice, raising fresh concerns about the 2023 first-rounder amid his third camp.
Van Ness played only the Packers’ opening defensive drive against the Steelers before the team subbed out most of its starters, but he made his impact felt in his three snaps. He nearly sacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on 2nd-and-6 after an effective pressure off the edge, but veteran Zaire Franklin finished it and earned sack credit.
It is unclear when Van Ness sustained his shoulder injury or how long he will miss.
Lukas Van Ness Having ‘Excellent’ Camp for Packers
Van Ness’ new ankle injury raises concerns about his status, perhaps more so because the 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in his third training camp in Green Bay.
The Packers have been hoping to see Van Ness take the next step in his development in 2026 after an underwhelming first three seasons in the league. While he played every game in his first two years, he made no starts and tallied only seven sacks combined. He then missed eight games with injuries in 2025, finishing with a career-low 1.5 sacks.
Van Ness has a paved road to a breakout opportunity in 2026, though. All-Pro starter Micah Parsons is unlikely to return to play until October at the earliest, which leaves Van Ness in a position in which his defense could look to him as its No. 1 pass rusher.
Fortunately, new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seems to be seeing what he wants out of his young edge rusher heading into their first season together.
“Lukas has been having an excellent camp,” Gannon said August 15. “He’s a very, very versatile player, and he can win in a lot of different areas. The first play of the game, he made the play in the run game … and then he kind of wins on second down. That was good to see. But he’s an intricate part of what we’re going to do here, and he has to play well.
Van Ness has also received praise from his outside linebackers coach, DeMarcus Covington, who didn’t mince words when talking about Van Ness’ value on defense.
“I think we can all agree when Lukas Van Ness is healthy, he’s one of our best players,” Covington said on August 14, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Do Packers Have Enough Pass Rushers Without Parsons?
The Packers may not need to wait long for Van Ness to return to the field, even though more details are unlikely to emerge on his injury status until Tuesday’s next practice.
Even if Van Ness returns quickly, though, the Packers have legitimate questions about whether they have enough pass-rushing depth on their roster entering the new season.
The Packers are poised to begin the 2026 season with Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell — a fourth-round pick in 2025 — as their starting outside linebackers in Gannon’s defense and could find some efficient results if both continue to progress. While Van Ness has generated more buzz as a former first-rounder, Sorrell has also shown out in camp.
The question is whether the Packers have enough depth behind Van Ness and Sorrell.
Once Parsons returns, a healthy three-stack of Van Ness, Sorrell and him should give the Packers what they want off the edge, but an injury could throw a wrench into the situation. The Packers also have Collin Oliver — a 2025 fifth-rounder — and fourth-round rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton vying for roster spots, but both remain unproven.
For now, the Packers shouldn’t have reason to panic, but that could change if they get more bad news on Van Ness’ outlook as they prepare for their second preseason game.
Packers Get Bad News on Former 1st-Round Pick After Steelers Loss