Packers Get Bad News on Former 1st-Round Pick After Steelers Loss

The Green Bay Packers could be spending some time in training camp without one of the most controversial first-round draft picks on their 2026 roster.

Coming off last week’s preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers shut down projected starting edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with a new shoulder injury for August 16’s practice, raising fresh concerns about the 2023 first-rounder amid his third camp.

Van Ness played only the Packers’ opening defensive drive against the Steelers before the team subbed out most of its starters, but he made his impact felt in his three snaps. He nearly sacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on 2nd-and-6 after an effective pressure off the edge, but veteran Zaire Franklin finished it and earned sack credit.

It is unclear when Van Ness sustained his shoulder injury or how long he will miss.

Lukas Van Ness Having ‘Excellent’ Camp for Packers

Van Ness’ new ankle injury raises concerns about his status, perhaps more so because the 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in his third training camp in Green Bay.

The Packers have been hoping to see Van Ness take the next step in his development in 2026 after an underwhelming first three seasons in the league. While he played every game in his first two years, he made no starts and tallied only seven sacks combined. He then missed eight games with injuries in 2025, finishing with a career-low 1.5 sacks.

Van Ness has a paved road to a breakout opportunity in 2026, though. All-Pro starter Micah Parsons is unlikely to return to play until October at the earliest, which leaves Van Ness in a position in which his defense could look to him as its No. 1 pass rusher.

Fortunately, new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seems to be seeing what he wants out of his young edge rusher heading into their first season together.