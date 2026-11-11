Packers Get Concerning Injury News on Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers have seen excellent returns out of 2023 first round edge rusher Lukas Van Ness in 2026. Starting for the first time this season, the former Iowa product has notched up 4.5 sacks, 34 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss and 11 quarterback hits.

However, a nasty surprise awaited fans on the injury report on Wednesday, as the team announced that Van Ness ‘did not participate’ in the team’s estimated injury report on Nov. 11, as the team did not fully practice and instead held a jog through.

Lukas Van Ness DNP in Practice Due to Back Injury

There was no apparent injury to Van Ness following the team’s 45-27 win against the New England Patriots this weekend. And whilst the 25-year old has spent time on the injury report earlier this season, that was for a shoulder problem, not a back one.

Details have yet to emerge about what kind of issue this is, or how Van Ness is believed to have suffered it. But the initial outlook certainly looks concerning, if not totally bleak.

It is not wholly unusual to have players suit up on Sunday having missed the very first day of practice (estimated to, in this case). Especially if that game is a critical divisional bout against the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Packers already lost to in the opening game of the season back in September.

But without further reassuring comments from the staff or Van Ness himself, there is certainly some cause for concern.

Packers Could See Micah Parsons Return in Week 10

In the unfortunate scenario that Van Ness is forced to miss Week 10, there is the silver lining of a possible Micah Parsons return.

The four-time All-Pro missed practice on Wednesday due to illness, but he has yet to be ruled out of Sunday’s game, having been limited in practice last week.

There is also the benefit of the fact that the Packers’ edge rushing group runs very deep, with the team having split defensive snaps almost equally between Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr. and the very impressive rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton.