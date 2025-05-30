Packers’ Former 1st Round Pick Given Generous Team Label Ahead Of Critical Year 3

A very prominent question for the Green Bay Packers, heading into the forthcoming 2025 season, concerns the team’s ability on the defensive line.

Although the team has not one but four (four!) former first round picks dedicated to the position group; Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness; it has still not managed to perform like a strong unit in the NFL.

In fact, even a slightly above average unit might be an improvement in 2025, particularly in the pass rush department.

Packers’ Defensive Line Needs Work Heading Into 2025

In 2024, the Packers’ defensive line ranked 29th in pass rush win rate (how often a rusher beats his block within 2.5 seconds) – i.e., bottom five in the NFL – and came in at 20th in pressure rate, per Sharp Football Analysis.

There is a clear need for more consistent pressure from the d-line’s front four, especially considering their very high collective draft pedigrees – something that was emphasized by the firing of defensive line coach, Jason Rebrovich this past offseason.

Indeed, Pro Football Focus does not even believe the run defense is good enough, as they listed the unit as the team’s weakness heading into 2025.

“Green Bay’s defensive line simply didn’t make the impact it needed to under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.” PFF writes, “The unit placed among the bottom 10 defensive lines in PFF overall grade, PFF run-defense grade and PFF pass-rush grade. Edge defender Rashan Gary was the only player among the group to finish the season with at least a 70.0 PFF overall grade. ”

Lukas Van Ness Could Be The Key To Unlocking The Unit’s Success

And coming into what is a crucial third season, PFF believes that former 12th overall pick, Lukas Van Ness, could be a critical part of turning the group around, calling him the team’s ‘X Factor’.

“Speaking of needing to improve along the defensive line, third-year man Lukas Van Ness needs to be at the forefront of the effort. His 52.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked well outside the top 100 qualified edge defenders. He has accumulated just 42 pressures and a well-below-average 8.9% pass-rush win rate through his first two NFL seasons. If he doesn’t show signs of life this year, the Packers will likely be searching for other options up front next offseason.”

Van Ness has not exactly burst onto the scene since being drafted in 2023, but coming out of Iowa he was known to be a raw talent, having not even started a game for the Hawkeyes during his tenure.

Similar to Gary, who just made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, the Packers have let Van Ness marinate behind more experienced pass rushers during his first two seasons in the league before they presumably set him loose now in year 3.

Although the former 12th overall pick does not need too play like a world beater immediately and rack up 20+ sacks, he will have to convince general manager, Brian Gutekunst, that he is the future of the franchise at the position if the Packers are to pick up the fifth year option on their previous investment.