Packers Position Coach Put on Hot Seat After Brutal Start

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line is a massive problem. A lot of that can be attributed to the injuries on the line. However, just as much blame can be placed on offensive line coach Luke Butkus.

There have been plenty of potential suggestions for the Packers to make changes in the layoff between Week 3 and Week 4. Andy Herman of Pack-a-Day Podcast made the case to fire Butkus during this time.

“I would remove Luke Butkus from his services effective immediately,” said Herman. “The offensive line is hot garbage; it has been, and now it’s even worse. At some point, you have to hold someone accountable. I think it sends a message to the team, too.”

While the suggestion is clear, there is real doubt the Packers will actually make that move. Bill Huber of Packers OnSI noted that the criticism of Butkus is warranted. However, he noted that Matt LaFleur has shut down any discussion so far.

Given the investment, it’s fair to question what Butkus is coaching his players to do during the week. LaFleur, though, was aggravated when asked if changes needed to be considered.

“Oh, I’m not even going to respond to that question,” LaFleur said.

So, while the calls will get louder, there is a question as to whether something will get done.

Green Bay Packers Need to Make Offensive Line Changes

It is easy to excuse some of the issues because Butkus is working shorthanded. Starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele is out for the year, and starting left guard Aaron Banks has missed most of the year so far.

Their starting left tackle and center played guard last year, and their starting right guard was a backup. The line is not working with a full deck.

However, this is what Butkus has developed. This was their plan for Morgan and Rhyan. They developed Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings. As much as he can be excused of blame, he has to take on heat for not being able to adjust.

Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus Faces Hot Seat

Butkus is notably the nephew of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears defender Dick Butkus. He grew up near Chicago and went to Illinois. Butkus started his NFL career with the Bears, although he did not last long.

In 2002 and 2003, he played for the Los Angeles Chargers, and he played for the Houston Texans in 2004.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2007 as an offensive assistant. He bounced around for a while, coaching the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and his alma mater, Illinois. However, joined the Packers in 2019 as their assistant offensive line coach. In 2022, he was promoted to the Packers’ offensive line coach.

Still, the Packers’ offensive line has started to see a decline in recent years, as the players he was responsible for developing have stepped up. LaFleur has backed his coach for now, but that could change quickly.