Packers Predicted to Trade Once-Promising $8.5 Million Playmaker

The Green Bay Packers moved on from wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, but the team’s purging of pass-catchers from the roster may not yet be complete.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur invested heavily in the tight end position in the 2023 NFL draft, a decision that has both paid major dividends via the acquisition of Tucker Kraft in Round 3 and equalled the sunk cost of a second-round pick (No 42 overall) with the selection of Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave has played in 35 games across his three-year tenure, starting 22 of those. He has tallied 65 receptions for 649 yards and a single touchdown across that span. Meanwhile, Kraft established himself as the focal point of the Packers’ pass game in 2025 and was on track for Pro-Bowl honors before suffering a season-ending ACL tear mid-year.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated on Monday, June 15 authored a projection for Green Bay’s final 53-man roster and, for the first time in four seasons, Musgrave wasn’t a part of it. Huber predicted that instead of cutting Musgrave, the Packers will ultimately trade him before the 2026 season begins in mid-September.

“Musgrave had every opportunity to earn a big role in 2024, when Kraft was sidelined for the offseason practices by a torn pectoral, during the second half of 2025, when Kraft suffered the knee injury, and this offseason, when Kraft was out. He failed to take advantage,” Huber wrote. “Maybe a tight end-hungry team will take a shot in a trade in exchange for a 2027 draft pick or to address a position of need.”

Packers Won’t Get Much in Return for Luke Musgrave

The good news for the Packers, assuming they try to move Musgrave, is that the desire for playable tight ends around the league is at an all-time high.

A total of 22 rookie tight ends came off the board during the draft in late April, as teams saw the success that offenses such as those of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears had running heavy personnel (two- and three-tight end sets) over the course of the 2025 campaign.

The trend is growing for a host of reasons, which should mean a market for a player in Musgrave who can catch the football from the position. He is also going to be inexpensive in 2026 while playing on the final year of his $8.5 million rookie contract.

That said, Musgrave doesn’t present tremendous value as an in-line blocker, which will narrow his landing spots and create something of a niche market given that he has never been an overwhelming presence on the field — even when doing the things he does best.

If the Packers are able to trade Musgrave, it isn’t likely they will get a return better than a mid-to-late Day 3 draft asset.

Tucker Kraft Expects to Perform as Elite NFL Tight End this Season

Meanwhile, Kraft continues rehabilitation from his ACL injury and is tracking for a return to regular-season action on time for Week 1.

Heading into a contract year, Kraft is supremely confident that he can be the best tight end in football during the upcoming campaign.

“There wasn’t another guy in the league that was doing it as well as I was,” Kraft said, per Huber. “Outside zone, inside zone, screen game, down the field — as far as putting it all together, I felt like I was at a great spot.”

Kraft finished last season with 32 catches for 489 yards and six scores in just eight games played.