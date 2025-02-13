Packers Give Jordan Love a Dynamic WR in Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers disappointing finish to the 2024 NFL season at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles presents one of the youngest rosters in the league with an opportunity to address either side of the football.

In an early 2025 NFL Mock Draft, one draft expert sees the Packers continue to add more youth and explosiveness to one of the youngest wide receiver rooms in the league to help elevate Jordan Love’s game entering his third season as the franchises’ starting quarterback.

Packers Select Missouri WR Luther Burden III in Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings isn’t exactly convinced the Packers have found their go-to wide receiver, which has him unable to pass up the opportunity to land Luther Burden III at the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cummings said, “Luther Burden III’s 2024 campaign wasn’t quite as productive as expected, but he still has WR1 tools, and Josh Jacobs believes Green Bay still needs a WR1. Burden’s RAC framework emulates Packers greats of old, but he has truly elite three-level upside.”

Additionally, Cummings scouting report on Burden continues to heap praise on the talented SEC wideout. He added, “Past his measurements, Burden is as dynamic as they come. He’s a hyper-elite explosive threat with game-breaking short-area twitch and agility, and his energized motion allows him to create space and recalibrate at a moment’s notice.”

Cummings added, “With his combined speed, explosiveness, agility and twitch, play strength, and contact balance, Burden is a devastating RAC threat. He also has the sturdy hands and body control to corral high-difficulty attempts and convert on chances time and time again.”

The Packers Are Waiting for a Young Receiver to Break Out

The Green Bay offense hasn’t definitively seen one of these young receivers emerge as a clear-cut top option in the passing attack.

Jayden Reed has certainly had his fair share of moments in the league, but has carved out a unique role as a dynamic slot option with plus-level YAC ability – but hasn’t seen the consistent volume in the passing game to solidify him as a surefire WR1. His 857 receiving yards in 2024 were a marginal improvement over his rookie campaign, but his receptions and touchdowns both regressed slightly from his encouraging 2023 campaign.

Other options like Romeo Doubs and Dontavyion Wicks have certainly had big games on occasion, but often find themselves in more of a rotational role rather than being featured in the passing attack. Doubs has never topped 60 receptions or 700 yards in a season, while Wicks failed to record a single reception in four games this year.

The real headache of the receiver room at the current moment is Christian Watson, who has flashed real potential as a dynamic vertical threat in this offense – but has failed to play a full season through his first three years in the league.

Most would agree that Love took a bit of a step back in the production department in his second season as the starting quarterback of the Packers, but his second consecutive postseason appearance while battling through injuries should give the organization a fair amount of confidence in their young franchise signal caller – as long as they continue to surround him with talent that fits this offensive scheme.

While some may contest that Burden and Reed have similar skill sets, adding another explosive playmaker to this receiver room is logic that is difficult to dispute.