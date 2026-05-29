Packers Make Key Decision Amid Running Back Speculation

The Green Bay Packers have been talked about a lot in the NFL rumor mill over the last couple of days.

Most of those discussions have had to do with the running back position following Josh Jacobs’ arrest. While the investigation is still ongoing and Jacobs is innocent until proven guilty, he was arrested on five charges pertaining to domestic abuse.

Whether or not Jacobs will be suspended or miss time this season remains to be seen. However, the Packers were expected to consider adding some insurance at the running back position as they await the verdict on Jacobs’ future.

That being said, it doesn’t sound like Green Bay is rushing to bring in another running back.

Packers Make Key Running Back Decision After Josh Jacobs’ Arrest

According to a report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Packers seem content with waiting out the Jacobs situation. They haven’t started reaching out to free agent running back options yet.

“League sources indicated they did not expect the Packers to make a trade or free-agent signing in the immediate aftermath of Jacobs’s arrest,” La Canfora wrote.

“Team officials made no immediate overtures to available running backs, though there are a number of avenues they could explore.”

Just because Green Bay hasn’t reached out to free agent options doesn’t mean it isn’t interested in pursuing running back help. The Packers would be better served pursuing one of the options in the trade market before free agency.

Or, they could simply wait out the Jacobs situation before making any final call.

Losing Josh Jacobs Would Be a Tough Blow for Green Bay

At the end of the day, there would be no way for Green Bay to truly replace Jacobs. There are no players on the trade market or via free agency who could fully make up for his loss.

Over the last two years, Jacobs has been a workhorse running back for the Packers. Last season, he played through some injury problems, but still racked up 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught 36 passes for 282 yards and a score.

Back in 2024 in his first season with Green Bay, Jacobs carried the football 301 times for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 36 catches for 342 yards and another touchdown.

Expect to hear more news about Jacobs and his future soon. For now, the Packers seem content to wait out the situation before deciding on how to potentially replace him.