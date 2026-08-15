Ex-Packers QB Malik Willis Turns Heads in Dolphins Preseason Debut

The Green Bay Packers backup quarterbacks struggled to move the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. The Packers then watched their former QB2, Malik Willis, look impressive in his Miami Dolphins debut.

Willis made his first start for the Dolphins in the exhibition season against the Washington Commanders on Friday night. Willis looked similar to how he did in late December for the Packers.

On the only drive he played, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards. He also rushed for nine yards on two carries. Willis led the Dolphins on a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive. The possession lasted about half the first quarter.

“Just the consistency of the guys that were out there, keeping up the energy and the execution all the way down the field,” the quarterback said of the opening drive after the game. “I think they did a great job in preparation and learning from the practice.

“I think it was awesome just to get out there and play football again. It’s been a while.”

The Dolphins didn’t score again after the opening possession and lost 20-7. But Willis left an impression on anyone watching the game.

“He displayed similar traits as he did with the Packers over the last couple of years as a backup,” wrote The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Christopher Kuhagen.

“He looked poised in the pocket, used his legs when he needed to on scrambles and made a deep throw while leading a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive.”

Willis left both media members who cover the Packer and Dolphins impressed.

“Willis demonstrated arm strength, accuracy, mobility, leadership and confidence,” wrote Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “A perfect way to begin the Malik Willis Dolphins era.”

“Willis was excellent,” wrote Dolphins podcast host Chris Kouffman. “Perfect accuracy. Showed the wheels.”

Malik Willis Shows Off in Dolphins Preseason Debut

Willis has a very young and inexperienced roster. That became apparent as Friday night’s game progressed versus the Commanders.

Washington slowly took over the game midway through the second quarter. As more depth players entered the game, the Commanders seemed to dominant more.

With that in mind, the Dolphins could be counting on Willis for a lot this season just to contend. Early in his Dolphins tenure, the former third-round pick appears up to the challenge.

Willis struggled early in his career with the Tennessee Titans. But with the Packers, he completed 78.7% of his passes for an average of 10.9 yards per attempt in 11 games from 2024-25. He also had six touchdowns and zero interceptions while also gaining 261 yards on the ground with three additional scores.

In Miami, Willis will be out to prove that the small sample with a much better roster wasn’t a fluke.

Packers QB Depth Behind Jordan Love

The Packers replaced Willis with Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord this offseason. Pundits, though, argued that was a significant step down.

Green Bay apparently agreed. In May, the team released Ridder and signed 37-year-old Tyrod Taylor. That moved McCord firmly into the QB3 role.

Taylor brings more starting experience than Willis. That could be useful for a playoff contending team, such as the Packers, if Jordan Love briefly goes down with an injury.

But at this point in his career, Taylor doesn’t have the same upside as Willis.

Willis is 3-3 in his career as a starter. He has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per pass.

However, Willis’ last interception came in 2022.