Former Packers QB Malik Willis Hit With Troubling New Update

Over the last two years, the Green Bay Packers were blessed to have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Malik Willis was called upon multiple times to play in Jordan Love’s absence and he always came through.

Unfortunately, the Packers watched Willis walk away from the team this offseason in free agency.

Willis was always expected to leave town following the 2025 season. He deserved another chance to be a starter in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins gave him that chance with a lucrative three-year, $67.5 million contract.

Landing with the Dolphins will give Willis another chance to start following their decision to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa. However, there are major concerns about what kind of situation the team will put him in.

Keeping that in mind, the former Green Bay quarterback has received a troubling new update about his NFL future.

Malik Willis Named Candidate to Lose His Job in 2026

There are some who believe that Willis will make the most of his new opportunity. Those believers think that he could be the long-term starter for Miami.

Others aren’t so sure that things are going to go well.

FanSided’s Nick Villano is among the doubters. He has named Willis as one of the quarterbacks in the NFL who could lose their job during the 2026 season.

“Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Willis is still a very limited quarterback. And the Dolphins put together a very limited roster. They lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from the wide receiver core. Their top wide receiver on the depth chart is currently Malik Washington, who had a career high 317 yards last season,” Villano wrote.

“Willis might be a fine quarterback in the right situation, but this couldn’t be a worse situation for him to thrive. There’s nobody to stretch the field, and defenses are going to sit underneath on all passing downs. They will flood the box to stop De’Von Achane and give Willis no time to throw.”

Packers Fans Know That Doubting Malik Willis Is a Mistake

Despite the poor outlook for Willis from Villano, the Packers’ fan base has seen first-hand what Willis is capable of doing. He is more than talented enough to be a starter.

Back in the 2024 season, which was Willis’ first in Green Bay, he was thrown into the fire after Love suffered an injury in Week 1. He made the start in Week 2 against the Indianpolis Colts, throwing for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards and completed 12 of his 14 pass attempts on the way to a victory.

Throughout the 2024 season, Willis completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 550 yards, three scores, and no interceptions. He ran for 138 yards and a score as well.

Last season, the 27-year-old signal caller played in four games and threw for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while completing 85.7 percent of his passes. Willis also chipped in with 123 yards and two scores on the ground.

Even though there are reasons to doubt the situation that Willis has been given, the Packers’ fan base remains confident in his ability. Hopefully, he is able to prove the doubters wrong with the Dolphins and earn the long-term job.