Packers Ripped for ‘Bonkers’ Jordan Love Decision

There is much to be said about the current state of the Packers, though we are just one week into the 2024 season. The opening loss to the Eagles was a disappointment, and the revamped defense under new coordinator Jeff Hafley was no improvement over the old Joe Barry defense. But the immediate concern is the knee injury suffered star quarterback Jordan Love, who struggled in Week 1.

The injury is a strained MCL, which was originally given a 3-to-6-week window of return. But coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers are apparently leaving the door open for Love to return in Week 2 against the Colts, which would be a potentially alarming move if Love is not 100%.

From the normally sober analysis site Spotrac, which focuses on contracts and the finances of sports, editor Mike Ginnitti was stunned by the possibility of Love playing, what with a three-and-a-half month slate still to play.

“This guy is not even doubtful right now, for Week 2,” Ginnitti said on “The Spotrac Podcast.” “Matt LaFleur is speaking as if there is a chance they throw Jordan Love out there on a modified basis just to run some of this offense in Week 2. That’s bonkers-ville. You’ve got to handle this as if this is an 18-week season, which it is. You’ve got to forfeit a couple of games to make sure your guy is healthy.”

Malik Willis Has 3 INTs, Zero TDs in His Career

Part of the problem for the Packers and LaFleur, though, is that the team is decidedly lacking in quarterback depth behind Love. The Packers dumped 2024 draft pick Michael Pratt on roster cutdown day, and moved Sean Clifford—last year’s No. 2—to the practice squad, and traded for Malik Willis to be Love’s backup.

Willis has three career starts and has managed only 234 yards passing in those starts, never passing the 100-yard mark. He has zero touchdown passes and three interceptions in his career.

The notion of keeping Love in as the starter, even on a bum knee, probably would say more about the lack of faith in Willis than anything else for the Packers.

“I still can’t believe that happened,” Ginnitti said, pointing out that the Packers are too good to leave their team in the hands of an untested prospect like Willis. “I cannot believe they forfeited on their QB2 and QB3 from the last couple of seasons for Malik Willis, a guy who was getting benched in Tennessee preseason. That is how bad this guy has looked to start his NFL career.”

Packers Should Have Put More Attention on Backup QB

Talk of the Packers going out and signing the likes of veteran Ryan Tannehill was quickly shot down by the team, and LaFleur has been firm in stating that Willis would be their guy if Love can’t go. Adding someone with starting experience—Bailey Zappe of the Chiefs or a trade for Zach Wilson of the Broncos—would make more sense.

It’s too late for that, however. It will either be a banged-up Love or an overmatched Willis on Sunday for the Packers home opener.

Ginnitti framed the problem as unfair to Love—the Packers should have paid more attention to the backup spot than trading for Willis.

“There is part of me that wants Malik Willis to go out and be terrible just to validate that terrible decision,” he said. “How do you do this to Jordan Love? A player who, by the way, has eight minutes of NFL experience himself? What are you doing with this great roster and all these expectations and kind of sandbagging the most important position? I am lost on this one. I’d be more lost if they tried to squeeze Jordan Love back on that field right now in a compromised position.”